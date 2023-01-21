UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Arizona Wildcats will be home to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday in a battle between two of the Pac-12's best teams. #11 Arizona are 16-3, but all three of their losses have come against Pac-12 schools. UCLA are ranked #5, and they're up to 17-2 after beating Arizona State on Thursday. The Bruins now travel down to Tucson to try and win their 15th straight overall and ninth straight Pac-12 matchup.

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line UCLA Bruins +1 (-110) Over 148.5 (-110) -110 Arizona Wildcats -1 (-110) Under 148.5 (-110) -110

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins @ Arizona Wildcats

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: McKale Center

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats Key Stats

UCLA are one of the best-scoring teams in the nation, as they average 112.9 points per 100 possessions. As a team, they dish out 14.8 assists to just 9.8 turnovers, and main playmaker Tyger Campbell (13.8 PPG, 4.5 APG) has done a great job at point guard. Leading scorers and rebounders Jaime Jaquez Jr. (16.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG) and Jaylen Clark (14.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG) have been huge for the Bruins, and they'll both look to bounce back after subpar performances on Thursday.

On defense, UCLA hold teams to a measly 88.3 points per 100 possessions, and over their last five games, opponents have shot under 39% from the field. On the year, the Bruins force an impressive 17 turnovers per game, and they'll look to turn up the defensive intensity today against the Wildcats.

Arizona are also one of the best offensive teams in the nation. They score 113.5 points per 100 possessions, and they shoot 49.2%, the 13th-highest mark in the country. Despite their great shooting numbers overall, in eight conference games, the Wildcats have shot just a tad over 40%. In all of their losses, poor shooting has been to blame, so they'll need to create better looks on a consistent basis.

The Wildcats are led by big man Azuolas Tubelis, who averages 20.2 points and 9.4 boards. Center Oumar Ballo (16.1 PPG, 9.0 RPG) and guard Kerr Kriisa (10.9 PPG, 6.0 APG) have been huge this year too, and seniors Courtney Ramsey and Cedric Hendeson Jr. round out the starting lineup. Arizona loves to push the pace, but against a team like UCLA will see if their game plan shifts.

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats Betting Prediction

UCLA are a solid 12-7 ATS, and while Arizona are only 7-11 ATS, the Wildcats are a perfect 4-0 against top 25 ranked teams. UCLA, meanwhile, have gone 2-2 against the top 25. Last season, these teams met three times, and the home team won and covered in all three instances. Arizona have gone 10-1 at home, and they should be able to squeak by UCLA today, thanks to their experience and homecourt advantage.

Prediction: Arizona ML (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 59-43-3 (+111.0 units)

