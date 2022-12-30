UCLA vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum will host the 11th-ranked UCLA Bruins and the Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Friday, December 30th.

The Bruins are 11-2 (2-0) this season and are on an eight-game winning streak after an 81-54 home win last Wednesday against the UC Davis Aggies. The Cougars, meanwhile, are 5-8 (0-2) and are riding a two-game losing streak after an 82-73 home loss against the Utah State Aggies on Sunday.

UCLA Bruins vs. Washington State Cougars Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UCLA Bruins -390 -8.5 (-110) Over 134.5 (-110) Washington State Cougars +320 +8.5 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110)

UCLA Bruins vs. Washington State Cougars Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins vs. Washington State Cougars

Time and date: Friday, December 30, 11:00 pm.. ET

Venue: First Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

Bruins vs. Cougars Key Stats

The Bruins are a dominant offensive team, averaging 80.3 points per game. They distribute the basketball well, averaging 15.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. has led the team, averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production.

Their defense has been doing excellent, as they're allowing 61.5 points per game. The Bruins have done decently by forcing 3.5 blocks and nine steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to extend their winning streak.

The Cougars are a struggling offensive team, as they are scoring 68.7 points per outing and shooting 43.7% from the field. Junior guard TJ Bamba has been doing well, averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in 32 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been playing decently throughout the year, as they have given up 65.2 points per game. They need to continue playing better as they're forcing 2.5 blocks and 5.1 steals per game up to this point.

UCLA Bruins vs. Washington State Cougars Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why the Bruins are on the verge of a top-10 program this season while the Cougars have been brutal. Looking at the offense throughout the last four games heading into this matchup, the Bruins have scored 79.5 points per game while Washington State is averaging 62.3 points per game in that stretch. The Bruins are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games. Let's go with the Bruins here as well.

Prediction: UCLA Bruins -8.5 (-110)

