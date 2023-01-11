UConn vs Marquette Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 11 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Fiserv Forum will host a Big East Conference NCAAB matchup between the sixth-ranked UConn Huskies and the 25th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday (January 11) evening.

The Huskies are 15-2 (4-2) this season and are coming off a 69-60 home win on Saturday against the Creighton Bluejays. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, are 13-4 (5-1) and are riding a four-game winning streak after a 95-73 home win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday.

UConn Huskies vs Marquette Golden Eagles Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UConn Huskies -140 -2.5 (-110) Over 148 (-105) Marquette Golden Eagles +120 +2.5 (-110) Under 148 (-115)

UConn Huskies vs Marquette Golden Eagles Match Details

Fixture: UConn Huskies vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Time and date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

UConn Huskies vs Marquette Golden Eagles Key Stats

The Huskies are a dominant offensive team, averaging 80.2 points per game. They have been passing the basketball extremely well, averaging 18.1 assists over the course of the season.

Junior forward Adama Sanogo has led the team, averaging 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 blocks, and one steal in 26.1 minutes per game. He has been shooting incredibly well throughout the year as he has connected on 59.4 percent of his shot attempts thus far.

Their defense has been playing extremely well this year as they are allowing only 61.4 points per game. The Huskies are doing decently, forcing five blocks and 7.5 steals per game. They need to force more mistakes if they want to continue climbing and crack the top five programs.

The Golden Eagles are also a dominant offensive team as they are scoring 83.1 points per outing and shooting 50.1% from the field. Sophomore guard Kam Jones has been doing well, averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in 30.2 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have some room for improvement as they have given up 71 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 3.5 blocks and 9.5 steals per game up to this point.

UConn Huskies vs Marquette Golden Eagles Best Picks and Prediction

These defenses have been on two completely different levels throughout the last few games as the Huskies have given up 70.5 points in their last four games while the Golden Eagles are allowing 79.2 points in their previous five games. The favorite has covered in the last five games against each other so go with the UConn Huskies to cover the spread.

Pick: UConn Huskies -2.5 (-110)

