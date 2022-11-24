UConn vs. Oregon: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks

The No.20-ranked UConn Huskies will face the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Huskies are 5-0 on the season, while the Ducks are just 2-2.

UConn vs. Oregon Match Details

Fixture: UConn Huskies at Oregon Ducks

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24th, 8:00 p.m. EST

Event: Phil Knight Invitational Quarterfinals

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

UConn vs. Oregon Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UConn Huskies -2.5(-115) Over 139.5(-110) -145 Oregon Ducks +2.5(-105) Under 139.5(-110) +125

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn vs. Oregon Key Stats

The 5-0 UConn Huskies have won their first five games by an average margin of 30.2 points per game, as they have been among the best teams in college basketball on both sides of the ball. The Huskies currently rank 14th out of 363 teams in the nation in scoring, averaging 87.2 points per game. They have allowed just 57.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the nation. Their offensive rating, 120.4, and defensive rating, 78.7, have been even better, ranking ninth and 15th, respectively.

UConn is coached by Dan Hurley, who is in his fifth year with the program after spending two years coaching the Wagner Seahawks and six years coaching the Rhode Island Rams. Their roster has six top-100 recruits and is led by Adama Sanogo. The junior forward is averaging 21.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 67.7% from the field, 57.1% from three-point range, and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

While the 2-2 Oregon Ducks have an average margin of victory of 32.5 points per game in their two wins, they have struggled offensively. Oregon is averaging just 68.2 points per game, which ranks 273rd in the nation. Defensively, however, the Ducks have been much better, allowing just 57.8 points per game, which ranks 33rd in the nation. Oregon's offensive rating, 102.2, ranks 209th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 86.5, ranks 51st in the nation.

The Ducks are coached by Dana Altman, who is in his 13th year with the program. Previously, Altman spent a year coaching the Marshall Thundering Herd, four years coaching the Kansas State Wildcats, and 16 years coaching the Creighton Bluejays. Their roster has three top-100 recruits, most notably freshman center Kel'el Ware, a consensus top-ten prospect from the 2022 recruiting class.

UConn vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

While the Oregon Ducks have been a very good defensive team, the UConn Huskies have been elite on both sides of the ball.

Look for the Huskies to continue their strong early season play by winning by at least three points as the Ducks struggle to keep the pace offensively.

Pick: UConn Huskies -2.5 (-115)

