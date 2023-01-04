UConn vs. Providence Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Providence Friars will bring a seven-game winning streak back home when they take on the #4 UConn Huskies tonight.

The visiting Huskies suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, losing to Xavier in Cincinnati. Despite the loss, they are very clearly one of the best teams in the nation right now and will have a chance to bounce back and prove it tonight.

The Friars are proving that they're the real deal as well. During their win streak, only two games have been decided by fewer than 14 points. A four-point win at Seton Hall and a five-point double overtime victory over then-ranked Marquette. A win tonight would be a massive statement.

This should be one of the best battles in college basketball tonight. Let's see how these two programs stack up.

UConn vs. Providence Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line UConn -5.0 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) -230 Providence +5.0 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) +190

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

UConn vs. Providence Match Details

Fixture: UConn Huskies @ Providence Friars

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 8:30 pm EST

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

UConn vs. Providence Key Stats

Offensively, these schools have very similar numbers, both of which are impressive. UConn is scoring 82.3 points per game (21st), on 47.6% shooting from the floor (55th). Providence is putting up 80.2 points per game (36th), on 47.5% shooting (56th).

UConn has the edge in three-point shooting, as they are hitting 36.5% of their triples, compared to Providence's 34.0% three-point hit rate.

Defensively, the Huskies are tougher to crack than the Friars. UConn is holding opponents to 60.7 points per game (22nd), versus Providence, who is allowing 67.7 per contest (148th).

UConn has the sixth-best three-point defense, limiting opponents to 26.8% on triples, while Providence's foes hit 33.0% of their attempts (193rd).

UConn vs. Providence Betting Prediction

The way Providence is playing, they can compete with anyone, especially back on their home court. The game should be close as both teams will have a shot at coming away with a win at the end of the night.

UConn's three-point shooting and three-point defense may ultimately lead them to a win, but they probably won't be able to pull away as they do against most teams. Providence against the spread is the best play here.

Prediction: Providence +5.0 (-110)

