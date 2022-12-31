UConn vs Xavier Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big East | College Basketball

In a Big East matchup on Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 UConn Huskies (14-0) and the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (11-3) square off.

The Huskies defeated Villanova convincingly at home on Wednesday to maintain their unblemished record. In their previous game, the Musketeers were successful in defeating St. John's on the road. In two meetings from the previous year, each team won at home.

UConn vs Xavier Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under UConn Huskies -2.5 (-105) Over 151 (-110) Xavier Musketeers +2.5 (-115) Under 151 (-110)

UConn vs Xavier Match Details

Fixture: UConn Huskies at XU Musketeers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

UConn vs Xavier Key Stats

The Huskies keep mesmerizing everyone with their performances this season. They haven't lost a game yet this season and have defeated teams from various big conferences, including Oregon, Alabama, and Iowa State.

They defeated Villanova 74-66 at home on Wednesday to go 3-0 in Big East play. They were given odds of 12.5 points. In one of their last three games, the Huskies have covered the spread.

Based on the efficiency rankings, the Huskies are second in the nation and continue to rank second in the AP Top 25. They are unbeaten away from home, including a 68-46 victory against Butler last week. The Huskies' 82.9 points per game average place them 21st in Division I.

The Musketeers hope to win their eighth game in a row. Despite being 4-3 at one point in the season, they had an erratic start and have subsequently dominated. They suffered defeats to Duke and Gonzaga in two of their defeats against top opponents.

The Musketeers have had a dominant start to conference play, winning their first three games against Georgetown, Seton Hall, and St. John's on the road 84-79 as 1.5-point favorites. In two of their last three games, they have beaten the odds. The Musketeers are rated as being the 27th most efficient overall. They were recently unranked in the AP Top 25, but this past week they rose to the No. 22 position.

UConn vs Xavier Betting Prediction

The Musketeers' offense can keep up with the Huskies' tempo. The Huskies score 115.8 points for every 100 possessions, while the Musketeers score 114.9. They defeated Seton Hall and St. John's on the road to secure victories against tough Big East opponents. Additionally, the Musketeers have only suffered one home loss all season, a close 81-79 setback to a highly-ranked Indiana team.

Pick: Xavier Musketeers +2.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes