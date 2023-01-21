UFC 283: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Prediction and Betting Odds - January 21

Gabriel Bonfim will face Mounir Lazzez in a welterweight bout that will take place on the preliminary card of UFC 283. Bonfim enters with an undefeated record as he is 13-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career, while Lazzez enters with a record of 11-2.

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Match Details

Fixture: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21st, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Betting Odds and Spread

Name Over/Under Money Line Gabriel Bonfim Over 2.5(+120) -165 Mounir Lazzez Under 2.5(-150) +140

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Key Stats

Bonfim enters UFC 283 undefeated as he has a professional mixed martial arts record of 13 wins and zero losses. Bonfim has never won a fight via decision as three of his wins have come via knockout and 10 of his wins have come via submission. Bonfim has never been defeated in his mixed martial arts career. He will be making his promotional debut after receiving a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

Mounir Lazzez has a professional mixed martial arts record of 11 wins and two losses. Lazzez has never won a fight via submission as he has eight knockout victories and three decision victories. He has also never lost a fight via submission as he has lost one fight via knockout and one fight via decision. Lazzez has a record of two wins and one loss since making his UFC debut in 2020.

Bonfim enters the fight standing at 6'1 with a reach of 72.5". Mounir Lazzez also stands at 6'1, however, he has a three-and-a-half-inch reach advantage as he has a 76" reach. Bonfim weighed in at 171 pounds while Lazzez weighed in at 170.5 pounds.

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Betting Prediction

Bonfim will be making his promotional debut in front of a home crowd at UFC 283. The recently signed welterweight will put his undefeated record on the line. While Mounir Lazzez has won two of his three fights in the UFC, the up-and-coming welterweight will likely represent his toughest challenge yet. Look for Bonfim to continue his success as improves to 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career as he picks up a victory in his UFC debut.

Pick: Bonfim (-165)

Poll : 0 votes