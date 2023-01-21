UFC 283: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Prediction and Betting Odds - January 21

Gilbert Burns will face Neil Magny in a welterweight bout between ranked opponents that will take place on the main card of UFC 283. Burns, the No.5-ranked welterweight, enters with a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-5. Magny, who is currently the No.12-ranked welterweight, has a record of 27-9.

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Match Details

Fixture: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21st, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Betting Odds and Spread

Name Over/Under Money Line Gilbert Burns Over 2.5(-105) -460 Neil Magny Under 2.5(-125) +370

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Key Stats

Burns enters UFC 283 with a professional mixed martial arts record of 20 wins and five losses. Burns has six victories via knockout, eight victories via submission, and six victories via decision. While the No.5-ranked welterweight has never been submitted, he has lost two fights via knockout and three fights via submission. Burns has a record of 13 wins and five losses since joining the UFC in 2014.

Neil Magny has a professional mixed martial arts record of 27 wins and nine losses. Magny has seven knockout victories, four submission victories, and 16 decision victories. The No.12-ranked welterweight has lost via knockout twice, via submission five times, and via decision twice. Since making his promotional debut in 2013, Magny has picked up 20 wins and eight losses. He holds the record for most wins as a welterweight in the UFC.

Burns enters the fight standing at 5'8 with a reach of 71". Neil Magny is six inches taller with a nine-inch reach advantage, as he stands at 6'2 with an 80" reach. Burns weighed in at 170 pounds while Magny weighed in at 171 pounds.

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Betting Prediction

While Neil Magny has a significant advantage over Burns in both height and reach, the No.5-ranked welterweight has shown that he is more than capable of making up for that. Although Burns has lost two of his past three fights, the losses came against two of the best welterweights in the sport in Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. Look for Burns to get back in the win column in front of a home crowd after going nearly a year without a fight.

Pick: Burns (-460)

