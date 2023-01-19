UFC 283: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 21

Jessica Andrade returns to the octagon for the first time since her April 2022 first-round submission victory over Amanda Lemos. Andrade will no doubt look to extend her winning form to three-straight victories at UFC 283.

Her opponent, Lauren Murphy, last fought in July 2022 where she bested Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in the latter's flyweight debut. For the No.6-ranked Andrade, a win here over the No.4-ranked Murphy will likely help her move into the top five of the women's flyweight rankings.

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 10:25p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Jessica Andrade -460 +150 +500 +140 +5000 Lauren Murphy +370 +1100 +2500 +650 +5000

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Tale of the Tape

Andrade is a seasoned black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She also boasts aggressive striking, with explosive punches and razor sharp elbows. She's shown a good deal of core strength in the octagon, infamously slamming opponents like Rose Namajunas into unconsciousness in the past. Her cardio has often been called into question, so for Lauren Murphy, the longer this fight goes, the better.

Lauren Murphy, meanwhile, has a respectable jiu-jitsu pedigree in her own right but is currently still at the brown belt level. A high-level Muay Thai practitioner, Murphy has eight knockout wins on her record. She also has seven decision wins thanks to her durability when fights make it into deep waters.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Jessica Andrade 31 5'2" 125lbs 62" 23-9-0 Lauren Murphy 39 5'5" 125lbs 67" 16-5-0

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Prediction

Andrade has consistently proven to be dangerous in all areas of the octagon. To get the better of Murphy, she's going to have to protect her chin far more than she did Valentina Shevchenko. Much like Murphy, 'Bullet' relies heavily on Muay Thai and the dangerous striking art proved to be too dangerous for Andrade's often reckless, vicious style.

Assuming Andrade's defense is more safety conscious here, though, even with a notable reach disadvantage, her power might be too much for Murphy. 'Lucky' will likely struggle against 'Bate Estaca's superior grappling when the distance is closed as well.

Overall, this will likely be an explosive showdown with Andrade getting the job done in typically brutal fashion.

Prediction: Andrade via knockout

