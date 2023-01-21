UFC 283: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Prediction and Betting Odds - January 21

Paul Craig will face Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout between ranked opponents that will open the main card of UFC 283. Craig, the No.9-ranked light heavyweight, enters with a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-5-1, while Walker, the No.12-ranked light heavyweight, has a record of 19-7.

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Match Details

Fixture: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21st, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Betting Odds and Spread

Name Over/Under Money Line Paul Craig Over 1.5(+150) +160 Johnny Walker Under 1.5(-185) -190

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Key Stats

Craig enters UFC 283 with a professional mixed martial arts record of 16 wins, five losses, and one draw. Craig has never won a fight via decision. However, he has three wins via knockout and 13 wins via submission. The No.9-ranked light heavyweight has lost three fights via knockout, one fight via submission, and one fight via decision. Craig has a record of eight wins, five losses, and one draw since making his UFC debut in 2016.

Johnny Walker has a professional mixed martial arts record of 19 wins and seven losses. Walker has 15 victories via knockout, three victories via submission, and one victory via decision. The No.12-ranked light heavyweight has four losses via knockout, one loss via submission, and two losses via decision. Walker has a record of five wins and four losses since receiving a UFC contract on Dana White Contender's Series Brazil 2 in 2018.

Craig enters the fight standing at 6'2 with a reach of 76". Johnny Walker has a three-inch height advantage and a six-inch reach advantage, as he stands at 6'5 with an 82" reach. Both Craig and Walker weighed in at 205 pounds.

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Betting Prediction

While Johnny Walker has lost four of his last six fights, and Craig has won four of his past five fights, Walker will be fighting in front of a home crowd in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The fight will likely be determined by Walker's ability to stay on his feet and keep his distance as he is a knockout specialist while Craig is a submission specialist. Look for the No.12-ranked light heavyweight to do exactly that as he picks up a victory.

Pick: Johnny Walker (-190)

