UIC vs Bradley Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UIC Flames take on the Bradley Braves on Saturday (December 31) at the Peoria Civic Center in NCAAB action.

The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

UIC Flames vs Bradley Braves Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE UIC Flames +13.5 (-110) Over 131 (-110) +650 Bradley Braves -13.5 (-110) Under 131 (-110) -1050

UIC Flames vs Bradley Braves Match Details.

Fixture: UIC Flames @ Bradley Braves

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois

UIC Flames vs Bradley Braves key stats

The Braves are in great form, winning four of the last six games. They come into this game on the back of a 60-63 defeat against the Belmont Bruins. With that defeat, they fell to a 9-5 record and fifth place in the Missouri Valley standings.

Rienk Mast top scored for the Braves in their last defeat with 12 points. He leads the side in scoring with 13.6 points per game alongside 8 boards a game, which is also the most in the Braves side. He has been very efficient as well this season, scoring at a true shooting% of 63.2.

The Flames are also in great form, having won four of their last five games. They come into this game on the back of a 55-51 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds. With that win, they also improved to a 9-5 record, up to 8th place in the Missouri Valley standings.

Toby Okani led the scoring in their last game, topping all scorers with 18 points. Jace Carter has led the overall scoring charts for the Flames with nearly 16 points per game. Okani leads the side in rebounds with almost 8 per game.

Flames vs Braves Final Prediction

The Braves are the clear favorites in this game. They come into this game on the back of a 4-2 run. They have been flawless at home this campaign, winning all of their home games thus far.

Toby Okani was quite impressive in the last game and Jace Carter has also played at a great level this season. The Braves should win this one.

Braves: -7.5 (-110)

