UIC vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | Missouri Valley | College Basketball

The UIC Flames will hit the road to play a conference game against the Missouri State Bears on Tuesday night. Despite being five-point underdogs, the Flames were defeated 78-72 at home by Northern Iowa in their previous game on Saturday night.

The most recent game the Bears played saw them lose outright as 2.5-point favorites against Southern Illinois at home, 61-57. The Bears have a 14-4 advantage over the teams overall in their head-to-head competition, including a 66-51 road victory in the opening game of the current season on November 30, 2022.

UIC vs Missouri State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under UIC Flames +720 +12.5 (-104) Over 129.5 (-110) Missouri State Bears -1200 -12.5 (-118) Under 129.5 (-110)

UIC vs Missouri State Match Details

Fixture: UIC Flames at Missouri State Bears

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 8:00 pm ET

Venue: JQH Arena, Springfield, MO

UIC vs Missouri State Key Stats

Due to their earlier defeat against Northern Iowa, the Flames have now lost seven straight games. Their record has plummeted to 9-12 overall, and they are currently 1-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference. UIC's team field goal percentage for the year is 41.5%. The Flames make 7.9 three-pointers per game while making 32.4% of their long-range tries.

The Flames' scoring offense this season averaged 67 points per game, ranking them 305th in the country. They average 31.9 rebounds per game and 12.7 assists per game, respectively. The Flames allow 70.5 points per game, which is somewhat below average on the defensive end of the court.

The Bears' two-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday when Southern Illinois defeated them at home. With a 6-4 record and a 10-10 overall record, the Bears are now tied for fourth in the conference rankings. This season, the Bears' collective field goal percentage is 43.5%. The Bears averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game and shot 34% from beyond the arc.

The Bears rank 323rd in the nation in scoring offense with 65.7 points scored per game so far this season. The Bears average 11.4 assists per game while dishing out 34.7 rebounds per game. The Bears' defense is far above average; they allow 62.7 points per game, which puts them in 32nd place.

UIC vs Missouri State Betting Prediction

The Bears' defense helped them win their first game of the season on the road. You have to prefer the Bears' prospects in their home game because they have a significant advantage over the Flames on the defensive end of the floor. The Flames' minor offensive advantage is countered by their superior defensive play because their shooting isn't exactly setting the world on fire.

While the Flames have stumbled to a 2-7 record on the road this year, the Bears are 6-3 at home this season. All seven of the Flames' road losses this season have been in double digits, giving the Bears the advantage in this situation.

Pick: Missouri State Bears -12.5 (-118)

