UMass Lowell vs NJIT Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview

The UMass Lowell River Hawks take on the NJIT Highlanders on Saturday (December 31) at the Wellness and Events Center in NCAAB action.

The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

UMass Lowell River Hawks vs NJIT Highlanders Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE UMass Lowell River Hawks -10 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) -549 NJIT Highlanders +10 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110) +407

UMass Lowell River Hawks vs NJIT Highlanders Match Details.

Fixture: UMass Lowell River Hawks @ NJIT Highlanders

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey

UMass Lowell River Hawks vs NJIT Highlanders key stats

The River Hawks come into this game in outstanding form, having won 10 of their last 11 games. They won their last game 68-60 against the Boston University Terriers, improving to a 12-2 record, sitting at the top of the America East standings.

Karim Coulibaly led all scorers in the last game with 21 points. He leads the scoring for them this season overall with 13.5 points a night alongside a team-high 9 rebounds.

The Highlanders are in pretty woeful form, having lost six of their last eight games. They won their last game 79-51 against St. Elizabeth, where Kevin Osawe pulled off a brilliant performance off the bench, leading all scorers with 21 points and 17 rebounds. With that win, they improved to a 3-10 record, still rooted to the bottom of the American East standings.

Miles Coleman leads the scoring for the Highlanders overall with 14 points per game. He played for only 5 minutes in the last game, scoring no points. Substitute sensation Osawe leads the side in rebounds with 8 per game.

River Hawks vs Highlanders Final Prediction

The River Hawks should blow the Highlanders away in this one. When the table-toppers take on the rock-bottom side, it never goes well for the latter and that’s clearly the case here as well.

The River Hawks have only lost two games all season long. Coulibaly has been very solid this season and is coming off a brilliant 21 point performance. UMass Lowell should win.

River Hawks: -10 (-110)

