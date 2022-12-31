UMass vs St. Bonaventure Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UMass Minutemen will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in College Basketball action on Saturday. The UMass have played well this season and are placed third in the Atlantic 10 conference and come with a 68-57 win into this contest. They will look for another victory to finish the year on a high.

St. Bonaventure have been below average this season and are struggling with consistency. They come in with a four-game losing streak. They will have a big task coming up as they face one of the best teams in their division and will have to be on their toes to end the year on a good note.

UMass vs St. Bonaventure Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL UMass +100 +1(-110) o136(-110) St. Bonaventure -120 -1(-110) u136(-110)

UMass vs St. Bonaventure Match Details

Fixture: UMass vs St. Bonaventure

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 pm EDT

Venue: Reilly Cente,Saint Bonaventure, NY

UMass vs St. Bonaventure Key Stats

The Minutemen have played 12 games this season and average 70 points per game. The team has a good set of players on offense, with forward Matt Cross leading the charge. He has played 23.6 minutes per game and has an average of 12.1 points per game this season. He has been the key with 6.5 rebounds and a free throw percentage of over 82.

The team has done well overall, making good use of the offensive setup to have 39 rebounds and over 14 assists per game. But they need to work on a few areas where they have performed below average, including blocks and turnovers. Committing TOs of over 14 per game is not ideal when the season is entering a crucial stage.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies have been poor overall and need a lot of changes as they have averaged 67.1 points per game this season. The major effort has come from the likes of Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc. Both these players are solely responsible for the majority of points earned. Darl leads with 15.6 points and has over 35 3Pt percentage, making him one of the most valuable players on the team.

Though they have done well with rebounds, they need to do well on the assist part to make the most of the opportunities that come their way. They have not done well defensively either, with just 3.8 blocks made per game on average. The team need to improve a lot as they move ahead in the season.

UMass vs St. Bonaventure Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting with Minutemen doing great on the road and being 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games overall. They have done well while scoring comes with momentum and a potent defensive setup on their side in this game.

Bonnies have struggled to score enough this season, which puts them under pressure. Though they have played well at home, the losing record goes against them.

With a winning record on their side, Minutemen are likely to cover the spread in this game, keeping it tight at the back and scoring enough to decide the game.

Prediction : Take, UMass, ML(+100) and U136(-110)

