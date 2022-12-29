UMBC vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Tonight is a battle between two Maryland schools, as the 9-4 UMBC Golden Retrievers will hit the road to take on the Maryland Golden Retrievers.

The Golden Retrievers enter this game on a six-game winning streak, including their last three games away from home. They've put up 72 or more points in every single game this season and held their last five opponents to under 70 points.

Maryland will hope to make this the second game of another lengthy winning streak after opening their season 8-0. It was followed by a three-game skid, but a home win over Saint Peters before Christmas got them back in the win column.

Let's see if UMBC can keep their streak alive, or if Maryland will establish themselves as the top team in their final out-of-conference matchup.

UMBC vs. Maryland Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line UMBC +17.5 (-110) Over 145.0 (-110) +1000 Maryland -17.5 (-110) Under 145.0 (-110) -1800

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

UMBC vs. Maryland Match Details

Fixture: UMBC Golden Retrievers @ Maryland Terrapins

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: XFINITY Center

UMBC vs. Maryland Key Stats

The Maryland defense is one of the best in the country, as they rank 35th in points allowed per game, holding opposing teams to an average of 65.7 points. Despite an easier schedule, UMBC ranks far lower in the same metric. They allow 72.8 points per game, which ranks them 276th in the nation.

Offensively, these teams aren't too far apart. UMBC is scoring 77.6 points per game (86th), on 44.9% shooting (149th). Maryland scores fewer points per game, averaging 74.4 (150th), but is more efficient, shooting 46.7% from the floor (98th).

UMBC shoots better from downtown, knocking down 37.5% of their threes, 54th in the NCAA, compared to Maryland who is only hitting 32.2% of their three-point attempts, 267th in the country.

UMBC vs. Maryland Betting Prediction

Maryland has a massive edge in size and talent, along with being on their home floor.

The Terps are 6-1 at home this season with their only loss coming to a ranked opponent.

Otherwise, they've taken care of business at home, and I expect no different tonight.

Prediction: Maryland -17.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes