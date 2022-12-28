UMES vs. Columbia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Columbia Lions will be at home to face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Wednesday afternoon. Columbia, who compete in the Ivy League Conference, are now 5-9 on the year, most recently upsetting Lafayette College on the road back on December 12. They've had a long layoff but will return home to face UMES, who are 5-7, and a part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Columbia Lions Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks -1 (-110) Over 137 (-110) -115 Columbia Lions +1 (-110) Under 137 (-110) -105

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Columbia Lions Match Details

Fixture: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks @ Columbia Lions

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levien Gymnasium

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Columbia Lions Key Stats

UMES has struggled from the field all year long, but they're coming off a huge upset win against Temple. Despite being 15.5-point underdogs, the Hawks ended up winning by eight on the road thanks to Da'Shawn Phillip's 18 points and the bench combining for 35. Phillip is one of three players averaging doubling digits; however, consistency on the offensive end has been the issue for UMES this year. They'll visit Columbia today, but their abysmal 1-7 road record doesn't bode well for Hawks fans. UMES has had a somewhat tough schedule, but they can inch closer to .500 today, facing a school that's pretty even on paper.

Columbia has struggled to put the ball in the hoop this year, but defensively they've been solid in recent games. They held Lafayette to just 45 points last time out, and they've managed to hold their opponents to poor shooting after a slow start to the season. The Lions' leading scorer and rebounder, Geronimo Rubio De Le Rosa, currently averages 12.7 points per contest to go with 6.1 boards, so keep an eye on him today. Outside of Rubio De La Rosa, the Lions don't have anyone scoring in double digits, and their lack of size can sometimes be an issue.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Columbia Lions Betting Prediction

Although UMES is just 1-7 away from home, they've faced some tough competition in these eight games, including several teams in the Top 25. Columbia did pull off an upset previously, but they've had over two weeks off, so they could be rusty. UMES is a solid 7-1 against the spread in their previous eight, and they should be able to build off an impressive victory against Temple. Back the visitors here to push their winning streak to three games.

Prediction: UMES -1 (-110)

