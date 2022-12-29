UNC Greensboro vs Western Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29, 2022 | Southern Conference | College Basketball 

On Thursday night at the Ramsey Center, there will be a college basketball game between the UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans lost to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in their last game and failed to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. The Catamounts defeated Toccoa Falls in their most recent game and covered the spread as heavy favorites.

UNC Greensboro vs Western Carolina Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro Spartans -215 -5 (-110) Over 138 (-110) Western Carolina Catamounts +185 +5 (-110) Under 138 (-110)

UNC Greensboro vs Western Carolina Match Details

Fixture: UNC Greensboro Spartans at Western Carolina Catamounts

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, N.C.

UNC Greensboro vs Western Carolina Key Stats

The Spartans will attempt to recover from their most recent defeat, a 68-64 loss to Eastern Kentucky. With 13.5 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game, Keondre Kennedy leads the Spartans in both categories. Mikeal Brown-Jones rounds out the UNCG team's trio of double-digit scorers with 10.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kobe Langley leads the Spartans in assists this year with a team-high 4.1 APG. The Spartans are averaging 70.2 points per game this year while shooting 42.4% from the field, 33.4% from three, and 73.3% from the foul line.

The Catamounts will try to capitalize on their recent 117–50 victory over Toccoa Falls. Tyzhaun Claude and Tre Jackson each average 15.4 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Catamounts in both categories.

Vontarius Woolbright has led the Catamounts in assists this season as well, with 12.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and a team-high 4 APG. This season, the Catamounts had a team scoring average of 79.2 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field, 36.2% from three, and 71.9% from the charity stripe.

UNC Greensboro vs Western Carolina Betting Prediction

The under is 5-0 in the Spartans' past five games overall, but they are 1-4 ATS in their last five away games and 8-20 ATS in their last 28 games overall. The under is 5-0 in the last 5 games overall for the Catamounts, who are 2-5 ATS in their previous 8 games overall and 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.

In this case, support the underdog. The Spartans have hit the under in five straight games and six of their last seven, while the Catamounts have also hit five straight unders in recent games. In another low-scoring slugfest for both teams, place a wager on the under.

Pick: Under 139 (-110)

