UNC vs Pitt Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Pittsburgh Panthers will be at home to face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. These ACC foes will battle for the first time this season in what will be just the third conference game for each school. Pitt is 9-4, and they're riding a three-game winning streak after upsetting Syracuse on the road last week. For #25 ranked North Carolina, they're also 9-4, and they've rattled off four straight victories directly following four consecutive defeats. Today's matchup has a very early tip-off time, so we'll see if both teams can keep rolling this afternoon.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line North Carolina Tar Heels -6.5 (-110) Over 149.5 (-110) -250 Pittsburgh Panthers +6.5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-110) +200

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Match Details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petersen Events Center

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Key Stats

North Carolina has excelled offensively, and they're coming off a game where they shot 50% from the field. On the year, UNC averages 110 points per 100 possessions, and they get to the free throw line very often. They average 26.4 free throw attempts, and they shoot a respectable 73.5% as a team. The Tar Heels' leading scorer Caleb Love has improved year to year, and he currently averages 18.3 points per game while also leading in dishing at 3.7 dimes per contest. Big man Armando Bacot averages 18.2 points per game, and his 11.1 rebounds are the sixth-most in the country. R.J. Davis and Pete Nance are also key contributors, and they do well to chip in scoring-wise and on the glass. When UNC has struggled, it's been due to poor defensive performances, so they'll need to buckle down on that end today to win on the road.

Pitt is also a very solid offensive team, averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions so far this year. Blake Hinson leads the team in scoring (17.2 PPG) and rebounding (7.4 RPG), and his teammate Jamarius Burton has displayed his versatility all year long. Burton averages 14.4 points per game while distributing 4.5 assists and grabbing 5.0 boards. The Panthers don't have any glaring weaknesses, but in their early season losses, they were bullied on the glass and couldn't get many stops. Still, Pitt has been excellent recently, and they'll try to stay hot at home versus a tough UNC team.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Prediction

Talent-wise, North Carolina has the edge, and they're deeper than Pitt, but the Panthers have covered eight straight entering today's contest. Pitt has won seven of these eight, and they're firing on all cylinders at the moment. As strong as the Tar Heels are, they're 1-6 against the spread on the road this year, and they could be sluggish today. Neither team forces many turnovers, so expect a high-scoring affair and look for Pitt to cover once again behind their home crowd.

Prediction: Pitt +6.5 (-110) & Over 149.5 (-110)

