UNC vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | ACC | College Basketball

Tuesday night's ACC match pits the No. 11 UNC Tar Heels (11-5) against the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers (11-3).

The Tar Heels defeated Notre Dame handily at home on Saturday. In their previous game, the Cavaliers defeated Syracuse at home. Last season, the Tar Heels won both games against the Cavaliers.

UNC vs Virginia Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under UNC Tar Heels +160 +4.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Virginia Cavaliers -190 -4.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

UNC vs Virginia Match Details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels at UV Cavaliers

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, VA

UNC vs Virginia Key Stats

In ACC play, the Tar Heels have risen back above 500. After three ACC games, they were 1-2, but have since improved to 3-2 by defeating Wake Forest by a score of 88-79 and Notre Dame at home on Saturday while being 12-point favorites.

Despite their erratic play, the Tar Heels have already won six of their previous seven games. Only one of the last four games the Tar Heels have played has seen them cover the spread.

Surprisingly, they have lost all three of their genuine road games, including one against the Hokies. The Tar Heels are averaging 81.4 points per game this season and have scored more than 80 points in five of their last six games.

The Cavaliers are in search of their fourth ACC triumph of the year. A fascinating conference schedule was announced. They dropped games against Miami, Florida, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh last week before rebounding with a commanding 73-66 home victory against Syracuse on Saturday to go 3-2 in ACC action.

In order to win, they were 11.5-point favorites. The Cavaliers have defeated Michigan and Illinois this season, among other important victories. Only four of their games this season have seen them cover the spread.

The Cavaliers have a 7-1 record at home, with their lone loss coming to Houston. The Cavaliers are currently ranked 224th in the league with an average scoring average of 70 points.

UNC vs Virginia Betting Prediction

The Tar Heels' defense has occasionally been a problem in ACC play. In their losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, they blew 76 and 79, respectively. The Cavaliers' offense has been considerably better this season.

Their 38% efficiency from three-point range makes them dangerous, and the Tar Heels are ranked 270th in three-point defense. Compared to the Tar Heels, the Cavaliers are also giving up 4.4 fewer points per 100 possessions. Take the Cavaliers to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Virginia Cavaliers -4.5 (-110)

