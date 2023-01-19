UNC Wilmington vs Hofstra Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Hofstra Pride will be hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Thursday. Both teams compete in the Colonial Athletic Association, and both have gone a solid 5-2 in conference play. Hofstra is 12-8, and they've won four of their past five, while UNC Wilmington is 15-5, and they just beat Elon at home. Last season, these schools split their series, with the home team prevailing in both matchups.

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Hofstra Pride Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line UNC Wilmington Seahawks +3.5 (-110) Over 140 (-110) +143 Hofstra Pride -3.5 (-110) Under 140 (-110) -169

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Hofstra Pride Match Details

Fixture: UNC Wilmington Seahawks @ Hofstra Pride

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: David S. Mack Sports Complex

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Hofstra Pride Key Stats

UNCW are averaging 108.3 points per 100 possessions, but their offense has struggled on the road, where they shoot just 40.6% from the field. The Seahawks' leading scorer is Trazarien White, who averages 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds. Besides White, no other player is in double digits, mainly due to their snail-like pace, but UNCW does do a good job at spreading the ball around and getting everyone involved. The Seahawks have been able to exceed expectations this year, mainly due to their ability to slow the game down, draw fouls, and play under control.

Hofstra are shooting a very efficient 46.9% from the field this year, and in home games, they're above 50%. Star player Aaron Estrada averages 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and he shoots 51% overall. Estrada has been great, and he ranks 19th in the nation in scoring, but he's coming off a 6-for-17 performance during Monday's loss. The main weakness this year for Hofstra has been their rebounding. They average about three fewer rebounds compared to their opponents, and their tallest starter is Warren Williams, who is just 6'9". Tonight, look for the Pride to try and shake off a rough 21-point loss to Towson.

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Hofstra Pride Betting Prediction

Both teams have been solid against the spread this season, and Hofstra have an excellent 5-2 ATS record against conference opponents. Even though I think UNC Wilmington are the better team, Hofstra have been too good at home, and they should be able to ride Estrada tonight. Expect the hosts to win and cover tonight, especially since they're 4-1 ATS in their previous five.

Prediction: Hofstra -3.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 53-41-3 (+77.5 units)

