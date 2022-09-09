University of Miami vs. Southern Mississippi: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 8, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season 

The University of Miami hosts The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Ranked 15th in the nation, Miami set out for another beatdown before starting the tough part of their schedule.

Southern Mississippi opted for just one bludgeoning this season, as all their other games will be far more balanced.

CaneSport Miami Hurricanes @CaneSport “I‘ll be there,” Frank Gore says of Sat. when his son and Southern Miss. take on the Miami Hurricanes. “I want Miami to win but I want my son to have a good game, but oh man, I’ll be good either way. I don’t care which way it goes, I want him to have fun.” on3.com/teams/miami-hu… “I‘ll be there,” Frank Gore says of Sat. when his son and Southern Miss. take on the Miami Hurricanes. “I want Miami to win but I want my son to have a good game, but oh man, I’ll be good either way. I don’t care which way it goes, I want him to have fun.” on3.com/teams/miami-hu…

"“I‘ll be there,” Frank Gore says..." - @Canesport

Southern Miss dropped their first game of the season last week. It was an overtime thriller against Liberty. It took four overtime for Liberty to pull off the win.

University of Miami vs. Southern Mississippi Match Details

Fixture: Southern Miss @ Miami

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Both the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins are playing at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

University of Miami vs. Southern Mississippi Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Southern Miss +25.5 (-114) +1280 Over 51.5 (-105) Miami -25.5 (-106) -3500 Under 51.5 (-115)

University of Miami vs. Southern Mississippi Best Picks

There is a very small sample size to work on for this game; both teams have only played one game. However, both of these teams' first games had well over 52 points.

Dima Mixon @dima_mixon



“It will be a blessing being able to play around all my family and friends for the first time in a long time.”



Watch full clip Frank Gore Jr. ( @stn_2lit ) on what it will be like to play in his hometown this weekend down in Miami.“It will be a blessing being able to play around all my family and friends for the first time in a long time.”Watch full clip Frank Gore Jr. (@stn_2lit) on what it will be like to play in his hometown this weekend down in Miami. “It will be a blessing being able to play around all my family and friends for the first time in a long time.” Watch full clip 👇 https://t.co/XetiUqifpj

"“It will be a blessing being able to play around all my family and friends for the first time in a long time.”" - @dima_mixon

Southern Mississippi scored twenty-seven points and allowed Liberty to put up twenty-nine. It was an impressive offensive showing, but Frank Gore Jr. carried the team. Gore rushed for 178 yards, caught a pass, and threw four passes for 48 yards. He's a triple threat that Southern Miss will love having around.

Miami cooked Bethune-Cookman University, scoring 70 points last week and holding them to just 13. There is no reason to think this week's game, at home, should be much different. Miami will likely score fifty-two themselves. This is a great move for bettors.

Over 51.5 Points (-105)

University of Miami vs. Southern Mississippi Prediction

Many believe the "U" is finally back. However, fans have been saying that for almost twenty years now. Since Larry Coker left Miami in 2006, the university hasn't won much more than an ACC title. While this may be Miami's year, they are going to need to do a lot more than beat Bethune-Cookman.

Miami -25.5 (-106)

