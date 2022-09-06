"The Miami Hurricanes and Ron Fraser was everything" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez opened up in April podcast about the influence of legendary coach Ron Fraser on his youth

In April, Alex Rodriguez opened up in an interview with Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark on "The Pivot Podcast." The former New York Yankees icon discussed the impact late college baseball coach Ron Fraser had on him as a teenager.

On the show, Alex talked about growing up in Kendall, a neighborhood near the University of Miami in Florida.

"Let me take you back to the time when I grew up in Kendall. What was interesting is that right down the street we have University of Miami.

A-Rod continued, mentioning there was no professional baseball team in his area. He said the late Ron Fraser, who served as the face of Miami Hurricanes Baseball, the collegiate team that represents the University of Miami, was the all in all.

Bringing you back, we didn't have the Miami Marlins. Growing up in Miami, we didn't have a professional baseball team. The Miami Hurricanes and Ron Fraser was everything. It was our version of the New York Yankees. And I remember as a kid."

"A-Rod Opens Up on the Highs & Lows of his Career to Becoming a Business Mogul." - The Pivot Podcast

Rodriguez had no professional baseball team to aspire to growing up, yet he attained legendary MLB status. Alex Rodriguez is the archetypal example of a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Alex Rodriguez is an honorary alumnus of the University of Miami

A-Rod was given honorary alumnus status.

On "The Pivot Podcast," Ryan Clark mentioned Alex Rodriguez being an honorary alumnus of the University of Miami. Few MLB fans are aware of his status. Rodriguez signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Miami. He declined the baseball scholarship, though. Instead, after being chosen first overall in the 1993 Major League Baseball draft, he signed with the Seattle Mariners.

Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande Former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez spoke to the Alabama football team today. Out of high school, Rodriguez signed to play baseball at the University of Miami, the Tide’s opening-week opponent. He went pro instead. Former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez spoke to the Alabama football team today. Out of high school, Rodriguez signed to play baseball at the University of Miami, the Tide’s opening-week opponent. He went pro instead.

Rodriguez signed a three-year, $1.3 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, which included a $1 million signing bonus.

A-Rod debuted in the MLB on July 8, 1994.

