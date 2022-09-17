University of South Florida vs. University of Florida Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The University of Florida will take on the University of South Florida at their home in Gainesville on Saturday night. Florida has played both of its games at home this season, where the Gators are 0-2 overall, although they struggled in a defeat to Kentucky last weekend.

On Saturday, Florida lost to the Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 26-16. QB Anthony Richardson faltered in Week 2 following a strong effort against Utah in Week 1. His final six carries only netted him four yards, while his final passing attempt average was only four yards.

"Sights set on Saturday" - GatorsFB

South Florida is now 1-1 overall and taking part in their first road game of the year. The Bulls' last-Saturday rout of Howard was part of their comeback from a defeat to a formidable BYU squad.

Florida has only faced up against the other program twice, but both times it came out on top, with the most recent win coming last year by a score of 42-20.

On Saturday, the Bulls defeated Howard Bison with ease, winning 42-20. With one touchdown and 105 yards on seven carries, Brian Battie was South Florida's offensive star of the game. One of the game's high points was the 60-yard sprint that led to the touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"Light up the Swamp! It's Game Day!" - USFFootball

Match Details: University of South Florida vs. University of Florida

Fixture: USF at UF

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 7.30 PM ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

University of South Florida vs. University of Florida Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under South Florida Bulls +1200 +24.5 (-120) Over 58.5 (-110) Florida Gators -2400 -24.5 (+100) Under 58.5 (-110)

University of South Florida vs. University of Florida Best Picks

Against Kentucky, Richardson struggled to locate open receivers for the majority of the game, completing only 40% of his throws while also throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns.

The only offensive highlights for the Gators in the defeat came from running back Trevor Etienne (9 carries, 46 yards, TD) and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (6 catches, 50 yards). At 46.15 percent after two games, the Gators' opponents' third-down conversion rate is among the lowest in college football.

Pick: Xzavier Henderson Over 43.5 Rec Yds (-115)

Prediction: University of South Florida vs. University of Florida

The Gators are outstanding favorites in this clash. All their past struggles might come to an end tonight on the road against the Bulls.

Prediction: Gators Under 58.5 (-110)

