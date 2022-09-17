University of Virginia vs. Old Dominion University Odds, Picks, Line, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Virginia defeated Richmond 34-17 to start the season, but Illinois defeated Virginia 24-3 last week. Before falling to East Carolina last week, Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in their season opener.

Virginia struggled against Illinois last week due to three turnovers, but could play much better this week against a weaker opponent. The Illinois defense that the Cavaliers were up against had already performed well against Wyoming and Indiana.

Brennan Armstrong, a senior quarterback for Virginia, completed 21 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns against Richmond in the team's season opener. He should have a similar performance against ODU on Saturday.

- UVAFootball

Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech in Week 1 despite being a 6-point underdog, demonstrating that they are capable of pulling off a major upset. Last week, the Monarchs failed to pull off back-to-back upsets, but only fell behind East Carolina by two points in the third quarter before falling.

Old Dominion could benefit from the fact that Virginia, under rookie coach Tony Elliott, is facing a team that is having some difficulties.

- ODUFootball

University of Virginia vs. Old Dominion University Match Details

Fixture: ODU @ UVA

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 2.00 PM ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

University of Virginia at Old Dominion University Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Old Dominion Monarchs +265 +8.5 (-110) Over 53 (-110) Virginia Cavaliers -320 -8.5 (-110) Under 53 (-110)

University of Virginia vs. Old Dominion University Best Picks

Lavel Davis Jr., a junior wide receiver who has caught six catches for 156 yards and a touchdown, has been the top target. With 26 carries for 130 yards and an average of 5.0 yards per attempt, senior running back Perris Jones leads the team's rushing assault.

In its last 13 road games, Old Dominion is just 2-11, and in Week 3, it has lost six straight games without covering the spread.

Pick: Perris Jones Over 77.5 Rush Yds (-115)

University of Virginia vs. Old Dominion University Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers are outright favorites in this clash. They have had a good run of form and will look to further build upon that aspect.

Prediction: Virginia Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)

