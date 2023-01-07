UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 7 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Pit will host a Mountain West Conference NCAAB matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the 21st-ranked New Mexico Lobos in a Saturday night matchup.

The Rebels are 11-3 (0-2) so far and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 76-67 home loss against the San Diego State Aztecs last Saturday.

The Lobos are 14-1 (2-1) so far this season and are coming off a 71-67 road win against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday.

UNLV Rebels vs New Mexico Lobos Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total UNLV Rebels +180 +5.5 (-110) Over 150.5 (-110) New Mexico Lobos -220 -5.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110)

UNLV Rebels vs New Mexico Lobos Match Details

Fixture: UNLV Rebels vs New Mexico Lobos

Time and date: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 9:30 pm ET

Venue: The Pit, Albuquerque, NM

UNLV Rebels vs New Mexico Lobos Key Stats

The Rebels are a great offensive team, averaging 76.9 points per game. They have been getting the ball to the open man, as they are averaging 14.4 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard EJ Harkless has led the team, averaging 16 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals in 30.3 minutes per game. He has been a pest on both sides of the court throughout the year.

Their defense has been doing a very good job as they're allowing 64.5 points per game. The Rebels have recorded 3.7 blocks and 10.6 steals per game. They are getting fastbreak opportunities and that has really helped them in the early portion of the season.

The Lobos are a dominant offensive team as they score 83 points per game while shooting a remarkable 48.8% from the field. Junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr has been doing well, averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, a pair of assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game in 32.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been a decent program as they are giving up 68.5 points per game. They have been active on that side of the ball as well, averaging 4.5 blocks and 7.7 steals per game.

UNLV Rebels vs New Mexico Lobos Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why the Lobos are ranked and the Rebels are unranked, but regardless of that, these are two talented teams.

Looking at the offensive output throughout the last few games, there is a difference as UNLV is scoring 72 points in their previous five games while New Mexico is averaging 81.3 points in their last four games.

The rebounding numbers show a split as well, with the Rebels averaging 35.3 total rebounds per game, while the Lobos are averaging 39.2 total rebounds per game. Go with the New Mexico Lobos to cover the spread at home here.

Pick: New Mexico Lobos -5.5 (-110)

