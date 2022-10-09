Up to $1,250 back on your first bet for all new Caesars players - Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 5 | 2022 NFL Season

On Sunday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will square off as both teams look to keep their lead in the AFC North rankings. The Bengals (2-2) have won two straight games since Thursday, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 27-15.

On Sunday, the Ravens (2-2) fell 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills after squandering a 20-3 lead. Baltimore has prevailed in five of their last seven meetings, but Cincinnati has won two straight games most recently 41-21.

Perhaps no online sportsbook operator has been more aggressive with player incentives than Caesars Sportsbook. That aggressive run of promotions continues throughout a busy second weekend in October highlighted by Week 6 college football games, Sunday NFL Week 5, the Major League Baseball postseason's wild card round, and plenty of other events.

With the current bonus offer, new players may get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars as well as 1,000 Reward Credits, 1,000 Tier Credits, and additional free bets for placing wagers on a variety of sports.

How it works

You've come to the right place if you want to wager on the MLB Playoffs, college football, Premier League, or NFL Week 5 as October progresses. With Caesars Sportsbook, you can place wagers on a wide range of markets with fantastic odds enhancements and, of course, a $1,250 welcome bonus.

With this new promotion, bettors will receive complete protection on their initial stake, up to $1,250, as well as a substantial number of points for the company's rewards programs.

How to enter promo code and know if you're eligible for this BetMGM promo code?

New players in New York, where the app's official debut date is January 8, may use any of the links provided here to receive a unique market launch bonus. For gamers in Louisiana, that debuted online sports betting on January 28, the same promotion is offered.

On March 9, the app was released in Illinois, and on April 4, it was made available in Ontario. The same code can be used by bettors there to download the program. However, keep in mind that the app offers different benefits than those available in the US.

When it first appeared in both Kansas and Pennsylvania last month, it joined three additional markets. States including Maryland, Ohio, and Massachusetts should soon get the app.

States Available: Illinois, New York, Louisiana, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Wyoming, Arizona, Kansas, Pennsylvania

Signup BonusUp to $1,250 on Caesars, plus 1000 Rewards and 1000 Tier Credits

Odds Boosts: Dozens of current boosts across MLB, NFL Week 3, college football, golf, soccer, and more

Bet for a Boost: Opt-in and bet on any TD scorer to receive a 25% TD scorer parlay token.

Anytime TD Scorer Profit Boost: Get a 25% anytime touchdown scorer profit boost on select prime time games.

Profits for the People: Get a 33% boost on any NFL Week 3 parlay and a 33% boost for a SGP boost.

Profit Boosts/Free Bets: Grab free bets and profit boosts on select action

Caesars Sportsbook Promos for Week 5 - Sunday Night Football

When you launch the Caesars app, the daily Super Boost, which offers exceptional odds on a featured market, is the first thing you'll notice. On Saturday, bettors can secure a range of odds boosts and specials that increase their chances of winning and lessen the blow of probable losses.

Get a boost at +380 odds on games like Mariners-Blue Jays, Padres-Mets, and Phillies-Cardinals if there are no runs in the first inning. A total of 79 distinct odds boosts are available to gamblers, and they are scattered across a variety of sports and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, college football, soccer, and more.

Additionally, this weekend, gamblers can benefit from special free bets and other promotions. For the forthcoming NFL Week 5 action, score a range of same-game parlay deals, odds upgrades, and a bet boost special.

Grab a First Touchdown Profit this weekend to increase your odds of winning 25% on any NFL game and 33% on college football parlays. While the SGP Club offers SGPs a $10 free bet, the same boost will be offered for NFL games.

Poll : 0 votes