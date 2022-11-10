USC Trojans vs. Alabama State Hornets Basketball Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: November 10 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

On Thursday night, Galen Center will host a collegiate basketball game between the Alabama State Hornets and the Southern California Trojans.

The Hornets lost their opening game on the road on Monday night as they were dominated 111-70 by the UAB Blazers while the Trojans also lost on Monday night as they were defeated by the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 74-61.

This game is a part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series so this should be an interesting matchup.

Alabama State Hornets vs USC Trojans Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Alabama State Hornets +24 (-115) Over 144.5 (-105) USC Trojans -24 (-105) Under 144.5 (-115)

Alabama State Hornets vs USC Trojans Match Details

Fixture: Alabama State at Southern California

Time and date: Thursday, November 10 at 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Alabama State Hornets vs USC Trojans Key Stats

The Hornets are a good offensive team as they as they were able to post 70 points in the game against the Blazers. They distributed the basketball pretty well as they had 12 assists on 24 field goals. Sophomore guard TJ Madlock led the team as the only Hornets player with more than eight points as he finished with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting. They can score well enough to keep them in games.

Their defense was absolutely terrible as they allowed 111 points to the UAB Blazers. The Blazers dominated as they shot 53.1 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from three, and a whopping 45 free-throw attempts. The Hornets need to be better than 31 fouls committed if they are to efficiently win games.

The Trojans are a young team, so beginning the season could be tough as there are only three players on the roster that are deemed upperclassmen. They lost size with Isaiah Mobley getting drafted into the NBA, but they struggled offensively as they shot 40.4 percent from the floor. Senior guard Boogie Ellis led the team with 19 points. As a team though, they were a brutal 3-of-19 from the three-point line and need to work on getting better at knocking those down.

Their defense did a good job of forcing missed shots as Florida Gulf Coast to 37.5 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from three. However, they allowed 25 free-throw attempts throughout the game. They were able to defend well as they forced nine steals and eight blocks throughout the game as well.

Alabama State Hornets vs USC Trojans Best Picks and Prediction

The Hornets need to prove that they can defend before I consider backing them. This Trojans team showed some promise in their first game to back them here as Alabama State is not a very good team right now.

Pick: Southern California -23 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes