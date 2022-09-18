USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 NCAAF Season

In the third game of the NCAAF season, the USC Trojans will face the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday night. The Trojans are 2-0 for the season, whereas the Bulldogs are 1-1. USC is #7 in the league and represents the Pac-12 conference. Fresno, meanwhile, is part of the Mountain West Conference (non-FBS).

In Game 1, USC dominated proceedings against the Rice Owls, winning 66-14. Caleb Williams was the star performer, picking up 249 yards and two TDs. In the second game, the Trojans registered a comprehensive 41-28 win. Stanford Cardinal Football tried their best but to no avail. The Trojans look confident enough to win the series against the Bulldogs as well.

"It's Gameday! #USC vs#FresnoState tonight at 7:30 on Fox- Trojans

Fresno won their first game by a handsome 35-7 margin. Jake Haener was the star performer, picking up 377 yards along with two TDs.

In Game 2, the Bulldogs suffered their first defeat against Oregon State, losing 35-32. Even in defeat, Jake Haener performed brilliantly, so the Bulldogs are expected to do well in the season.

"Good morning, Red Wave. It's GAME DAY " - Football

The Trojans are excited to start their third game of the season. They will look to make it 3-0 at home. It's going to be a tough outing for the Bulldogs, who could lose.

USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Fresno State Bulldogs @ USC Trojans

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under USC Trojans -425 -11 (-110) U 71 (-110) Fresno State Bulldogs +340 +11 (-110) O 71 (-110)

USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Pick

Caleb Williams has to be the pick of the game against the Bulldogs. He will be the main man for the Trojans. As the hosts look to be the better team on paper, Caleb could have a great night. Also, with home support, he could lift his performance to another level.

USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Prediction

The Trojans are favorites against the Bulldogs, thanks to the odds, statistics, and the conference they play in. It will be extremely difficult for Fresno to win this one.

Pick/Prediction: Caleb Williams O 300 .5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far