Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans Prediction & Match Preview - March 28, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Oregon Ducks made quite the splash during March Madness, upsetting the second-seed Iowa last weekend in a 15-point rout.

The Oregon Ducks, representing the seventh seed, will now take on the sixth-seeded USC Trojans in a Sweet Sixteen battle between two of the PAC-12's finest.

Meanwhile, USC are fresh off an upset of their own, blowing out the Kansas Jayhawks for their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2007.

Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans - March Madness 2021: Round of 16.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 28th, 2021; 9:45 PM ET.

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

_________________________________________________________________

Oregon Ducks Preview

Oregon Ducks celebrate their second-round upset victory.

Advertisement

The Oregon Ducks are in red-hot form, winning 13 of their last 15 games and carrying full of momentum into this Sweet Sixteen battle. The Ducks have only played the USC Trojans once this season, losing by 14 points on the road and only scratching 58 points.

Oregon are averaging nearly 75 points per game, featuring two players who are averaging 15 or more points.

The Oregon offense has put their talent on display in March Madness, exploding for 95 points against a very tough Iowa team. If the Ducks can stay hot, they could sneak into their third Elite Eight in the last five years.

Key Player - Chris Duarte

Oregon Ducks star guard Chris Duarte was outstanding in his team's second-round upset, tallying a team-high 23 points on 75% shooting.

The Dominican Republic-born sharpshooter has put together an incredible senior season, averaging 17 points per game with a 42% three-point percentage.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: If you took Chris Duarte off Oregon and put him on Villanova or Duke, he'd be regularly talked about as one of the best players in the sport. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021

However, Chris Duarte will have his hands full on Sunday when he matches up against USC Trojans' skilled point man Tahj Eaddy.

Advertisement

If Chris Duarte is able to get to the basket with the same efficiency, the USC defenders could be in for a long night.

Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup

F Eric Williams Jr., F Eugene Omoruyi, G Chris Duarte, G LJ Figueroa, G Amauri Hardy.

_________________________________________________________________

USC Trojans Preview

USC Trojans forward (#3) Isaiah Mobley

The USC Trojans have put together an impressive season of their own, bringing a 24-7 overall record into this Sweet Sixteen battle. The Trojans handled the Oregon Ducks with ease in their only meeting of the regular season, but the stakes will be much higher this time around.

This PAC-12 showdown will feature two fast-paced offenses and should be very evenly-matched. The USC Trojans will rely on production from the Mobley brothers in the paint but will need a complete team effort to outlast the surging Oregon Ducks.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

As a top contributor for USC, Evan Mobley will have his name called once again on Sunday against Oregon. Mobley averages a team-leading 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, holding down the paint on a nightly basis.

EVAN MOBLEY IS SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/8x0qGlHAN9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

With Eugene Omoruyi waiting, Mobley could have a tough matchup ahead. If the 7' 0" forward is able to utilize his height advantage, he could be the difference-maker in this Sweet Sixteen shootout, though.

USC Trojans Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Isaiah Mobley, F Evan Mobley, G Tahj Eaddy, G Drew Peterson, G Isaiah White.

_________________________________________________________________

Oregon vs USC Prediction

Despite the one-sided affair in their first meeting this season, these PAC-12 powerhouses look to be as even as they get.

The USC Trojans hold a slight advantage in the paint with their talented bigs, but the guards of Oregon balance out the equation. The Ducks offense can keep pace with anyone in college basketball, so the USC Trojans will hold the burden of slowing their scoring.

Overall, the USC Trojans will have the edge, but the red-hot Oregon Ducks cannot be counted out.

Where to watch Oregon vs USC?

The game will be broadcast live on TBS.