USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Pac-12 | College Basketball

The Pac-12 Conference matchup between the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils will take place at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, January 21, as part of the continuation of the 2022–23 NCAA men's basketball season.

The Trojans want to beat the Sun Devils for the sixth time in a row when the game begins at 10:00 p.m. ET. With a total of 136.5 points, the Trojans are a four-point road underdog to start the game.

USC vs Arizona State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under USC Trojans +145 +4 (-115) Over 136.5 (-110) Arizona State Sun Devils -170 -4 (-105) Under 136.5 (-110)

USC vs Arizona State Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: ASU Wells Fargo Arena, Temple, AZ

USC vs Arizona State Key Stats

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats were defeated 81-66 on Thursday by the Trojans (13-6). It was also their third loss overall and third in a row on the road.

The Trojans are averaging 109.6 points for every 100 possessions, which puts them 79th in the nation for adjusted offensive efficiency and 44th for adjusted defensive efficiency. Only 5.5 triples are made per game, which places them 336th in the nation at a 31.4 percent clip.

The Trojans' defense ranks 216th in three-point defense (33.8%) and second in two-point defense (41.5%). The NCAA NET Rankings place the Trojans at No. 70 among all the basketball collegiate programs in the country.

The UCLA Bruins just defeated the Sun Devils (15-4) at home with a score of 76-62. The Sun Devils were unable to contend with the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 Poll after four straight victories over Washington State (77-71) and Washington (73-65), Oregon (90-73), and Oregon State (74-69).

The Sun Devils' field goal percentage is 43.4%, and they score 109.4 points on every 100 possessions. They average 7.6 three-pointers made per game (171st), at a 32.6 percent clip (260th). The Sun Devils' defense allows 95.8 points per 100 possessions (36th), with a shooting percentage of 42.5% from behind the arc (8th) and a 3-point percentage of 31.6% (97th). Their position in the NCAA NET Rankings is No. 44.

USC vs Arizona Betting Prediction

The Wildcats are a much better offensive club than the Sun Devils, and thus the Trojans will perform better than they did against them. Due to their tough defense, the Trojans will keep the game tight.

Although scoring for the Sun Devils has been sporadic, their defense has been outstanding so far. Over the past few years, the Trojans have dominated the Sun Devils. In the Trojans' previous eight meetings with the Sun Devils, they are 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS. Take the Trojans ATS in this one.

Pick: USC Trojans +4 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes