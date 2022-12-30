USC vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: November 10 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Alaska Airlines Arena will host a Pac-12 Conference NCAAB matchup between the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies on Friday, December 30th.

The Trojans are 10-3 (2-0) this season and are on a six-game winning streak after coming off a 73-64 win against the Colorado State Rams last Wednesday. The Huskies are 9-4 (1-1) this season and are coming off an 84-61 home loss against the Auburn Tigers last Wednesday.

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under USC Trojans -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 138 (-110) Washington Huskies +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 138 (-110)

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies

Time and date: Friday, December 30; 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Key Stats

The Trojans are a strong offensive team, averaging 71.8 points per game. They distribute the basketball well as they are averaging 14.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Boogie Ellis has led the team, averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.5 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. He has definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been leading the way as they're allowing 65.5 points per game. The Trojans have been decent, forcing 5.6 blocks and 7.4 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve on the year.

The Huskies are a good offensive team as they are scoring 70.5 points per outing and shoot 44.5% from the field. Senior forward Keion Brooks has been doing well, averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in 33.7 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have also been doing well throughout the year as they have given up 66.1 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing six blocks and 7.2 steals per game.

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Best Picks and Prediction

These teams are very similar in terms of one another statistically, but the Trojans are the better program thus far. Rebounding is critical as USC is averaging 35.2 rebounds while the Huskies are grabbing 33.3 rebounds. The favorite has covered in 23 of their previous 34 games against one another. Let's go with the USC Trojans to cover the spread in this game as well.

Pick: USC Trojans -1.5 (-110)

