The UT Arlington Mavericks are off to a 5-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, last in the Western Athletic Conference, and are coming off a win against the San Francisco Dons (68-63) in their previous outing. They will now take on the California Golden Bears, who are on a horrible 0-12 start to the season.

They faced a defeat against the Santa Clara Broncos (71-62) in their last outing and will now host this game at the Haas Pavilion on Wednesday (December 21). The Golden Bears are in desperate need of a win and will try their best to register their first win tonight when they the Mavericks.

UT Arlington Mavericks vs California Golden Bears: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UT Arlington Mavericks +167 +4.5 (-110) O 119.5 (-110) California Golden Bears -192 -4.5 (-110) U 119.5 (-110)

The Mavericks have struggled to find any momentum this season. They have five wins and seven losses to their name. The wins have come against teams like the Southwestern Pirates (103-61), the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys (100-59), Northern Kentucky Norse (60-56), the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets (99-41), and the San Francisco Dons (68-63). They now have an away game to deal with as their record stands at 1-2.

The team is below par in offense, averaging only 68.6 points per game, which ranks 272nd in the league whereas conceding 62.6 points, which ranks 49th.

The California Golden Bears have had the worst possible start to the season, losing all 12 opening games. They have a terrible 0-7 home record and a 0-3 away record.

The team is one of the worst teams in the league on offense, averaging merely 58.0 points per game, which ranks 359th in the league. They are conceding 67.6 points per game, which ranks 154th in the league.

UT Arlington Mavericks vs California Golden Bears: Match Details

Fixture: UT Arlington Mavericks @ California Golden Bears

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Haas Pavilion, Berkely, California

UT Arlington Mavericks vs California Golden Bears: Prediction

The Golden Bears' last four of their five games have been below the total mark following an against-the-spread win. 34 of their last 52 games have been below the total line played on a Wednesday. The team has been hit by a number of injuries that have seriously hampered their season.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but it is safe to say that both teams are suffering in their respective conferences. Expect a close contest and a low-scoring encounter.

Final Prediction: Total Under 119.5 (-110)

