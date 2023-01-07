Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

Utah Jazz will visit the United Center to face Chicago Bulls on Saturday, January 7th in some NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

The Jazz went on a terrible run of five consecutive losses prior to their last game. They ended that run of woeful form with a much-needed 131-114 win over Houston Rockets. With that morale boosting win, they improved to a 20-21 record and currently occupy 10th place in the Western Conference standings. In their latest win, it was Lauri Markkanen who outdid himself with a brilliant performance yet again.

Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points in the last game, adding to his incredible scoring tally. Nearing the halfway stage of the season, he already has the most 30+ point games in a season in his entire career with 10. He has been lighting it up all year. Since December, his numbers have sky-rocketed. He averaged upwards of 27 points per game last month and is averaging nearly 40 this month so far.

The Bulls come into this game with a lot of confidence, having won both of their last two games against two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They ended the historic run of form that the Nets were on and then followed it up by beating the rampaging Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. With those results, they improved to a 18-21 record and are now up to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out

Lonzo Ball is the only notable injury lister for either team as he is out with a knee problem.

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Utah Jazz +1.5 (-110) Over 236 (-110) +100 Chicago Bulls -1.5 (-110) Under 236 (-110) -120

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Utah Jazz: PG Mike Conley SG Jordan Clarkson SF Lauri Markkanen PF Jarred Vanderbilt C Kelly Olynyk

Chicago Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Prediction

The Bulls have proven time and again that they are capable of beating the quality sides and the Jazz are one of them. They have defied the odds in both of their last games and are favored to win this one. LaVine and DeRozan look ominous, while Vucevic seems to be a player reborn over the last few weeks. They have been strong at home thus far, winning 10 of their last 19 home games. The Jazz have been brilliant but even former Bull Lauri Markkanen will not be able to provide enough heroics to win this game for his side.

Chicago Bulls: -120

