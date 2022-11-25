Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - November 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz will visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 25, for the first of three meetings this season.

The 12-8 Jazz have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. They are currently tied for second place in the Western Conference, thanks in large part to an offense that ranks fourth in points per game and sixth in offensive rating. Defenisvely, however, Utah has not found the same success, ranking 23rd in opponents points per game and 22nd in defensive rating.

The defending champion Warriors are just 9-10. Their struggles are largely tied to their defensive falloff. After finishing last season ranked third in oopponents' points per game and first in defensive rating, Golden State ranks 27th in opponents' points per game and 24th in defensive rating in 2022-2023. The Warriors' offense ranks sixth in points per game and 13th in offensive rating.

The Jazz are 6-6 on the road, while the Warriors are 8-1 at home.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

Date and Time: Friday, November 25, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Utah Jazz will be without starting point guard Mike Conley, who will miss his third consecutive game with a strained left leg. They will also be without forward Rudy Gay, who is sidelined with a left finger sprain. Leandro Bolmaro is questionable to return from the concussion protocol.

Andre Iguodala, who is yet to make his season debut, remains out for the Golden State Warriors as he recovers from a left hip injury.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Mike Conley Utah Jazz Out Leg Rudy Gay Utah Jazz Out Finger Leandro Bolmaro Utah Jazz Questionable Concussion Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors Out Hip

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Utah Jazz +7(-110) Over 237.5(-110) +250 Golden State Warriors -7(-110) Under 237.5(-110) -300

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Jazz - PG Collin Sexton, SG Jordan Clarkson, SF Lauri Markkanen, PF Jarred Vanderbilt, C Kelly Olynyk

Warriors - PG Steph Curry, SG Klay Thompson, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Prediction

While the Utah Jazz got off to a tremendous start, they have struggled as of late, winning just two of their past seven games. The Golden State Warriors have been trending in the other direction, winning six of their past nine games.

The Warriors have also been one of the NBA's best teams at home. They are 8-1, with their wins coming by an average margin of victory of 13.0 points per game. Look for the Warriors to win this contest by at least eight points.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors -7 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes