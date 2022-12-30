Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz (19-18) are coming into tonight's game on a two-match losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Sacramento Kings (18-15), most recently defeated the Denver Nuggets 127-126.

The Jazz's latest defeat came 112-107 against the Golden State Warriors. Power forward Lauri Markkanen led the offensive charge with an impressive 29 points and 16 rebounds. The Kings, meanwhile, traded wins with the Nuggets in back-to-back games. Shooting guard Malik Monk led the offensive charge in their victory with 33 points.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Jazz @ Kings

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

On the Jazz's front, there are no injuries to report on ahead of tonight's game.

On the Kings' end, power forward Trey Lyles is questionable due to a right calf contusion.

Player Team Injury Status Trey Lyles Kings Calf Questionable

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Jazz +3 (-105) Ov 240.5 (-110) +135 Warriors -3 (-115) Un 240.5 (-110) -155

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Lauri Markkanen, PF: Jarred Vanderbilt, C: Kelly Olynyk

Kings - PG: De'Aaron Fox, SG: Kevin Huerter, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Keegan Murray, C: Domantas Sabonis

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction

This will mark the third game of a grueling road trip that has seen the Jazz fall to the lowly-ranked San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors, respectively. The team have been hit-and-miss for much of this season but have frequently looked strong on offense. Lauri Markkanen has frequently been leading the charge on offense, scoring 32 and 29 points, respectively, in the team's past two games.

The Kings, meanwhile, will have the home-court advantage which, based on the Jazz's recent efforts, plays into the San Francisco unit's favor. Their recent win over the Nuggets showed the team's resolve as they pulled off a commendable comeback after being down 19 points.

Kings star player Domantas Sabonis will likely prove to be a major problem for the Utah outfit's inconsistent defense. When it comes to defensive rebounds in particular, the Jazz aren't up to scratch considering the Kings' vicious offense.

Prediction: Kings -3.5 (-110)

