Utah State vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 3 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Clune Arena will host a Mountain West Conference NCAAB matchup between the Utah State Aggies and the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Aggies are a dominant 12-2 (1-0) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 67-54 home win against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Falcons are 9-6 (0-2) this season and are riding a two-game losing streak as they come off a 75-69 home loss against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday.

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Utah State Aggies -340 -7.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Air Force Falcons +270 +7.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons

Time and date: Tuesday, January 3; 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons Key Stats

The Aggies are an incredible offensive team, averaging 83.8 points per game. They pass the basketball extremely well as they are averaging 18.4 assists over the course of the season.

Junior guard Steven Ashworth has led the team, averaging 17.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.9 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid scorer and is doing extremely well to help lead the program.

Their defense has been doing an average job thus far as they are allowing 70.2 points per game. The Aggies have been decent, forcing 3.7 blocks and 4.9 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to improve on the year.

The Falcons are an average offensive team as they are scoring 69 points per outing and shoot a dominant 47.3% from the field. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder has been doing well, averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals per game in 29.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been strong at holding teams as they have given up 63 points per game. The Falcons need to do better as they're forcing 4.7 blocks and 6.8 steals per game.

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons Best Picks and Prediction

The difference in offensive ability has been critical throughout the season, and lately, there has been a massive difference. They are scoring the basketball at two completely different levels as theAggies have averaged 76.8 points in their last four games, while Air Force is scoring 63.7 points in their previous three games. The favorite has covered the spread in five of the last six games against one another. Go with the Aggies to cover.

Pick: Utah State Aggies -7.5 (-110)

