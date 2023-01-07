Utah State vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 7 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The ExtraMile Arena will host a Mountain West Conference NCAAB matchup between Utah State Aggies and Boise State Broncos in a Saturday evening game.

The Aggies are a dominant 13-2 (2-0) so far and are on a three-game winning streak after coming off a 77-65 road win over the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday.

The Broncos are 11-4 (1-1) so far this season and are coming off a 67-64 home win over the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday.

Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Utah State Aggies +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 139 (-110) Boise State Broncos -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 139 (-110)

Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos

Time and date: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 6:30 pm ET

Venue: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID

Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos Key Stats

The Aggies are a dominant offensive team, averaging 83.3 points per game. They are known to distribute the ball very well, averaging 17.9 assists so far this season.

Junior guard Steven Ashworth is leading the team, averaging 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.9 steals in 29.9 minutes per game. He has been fiesty on the defensive side of the ball and scoring the ball well.

Their defense has been decent, allowing 69.9 points per game. The Aggies have recorded 3.6 blocks and 4.9 steals per game. If they can improve on the defensive side of the court, they will be a tough matchup for anyone.

The Broncos are a good offensive team as they score 70.5 points per outing and shoot 43.6% from the field as a whole. Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart has been doing well, averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in 33.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing extremely well as they are giving up 59.7 points per game. They need to be more active on that side of the ball as they are averaging 3.1 blocks and 5.5 steals per game.

Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos Best Picks and Prediction

There is a sizable difference between these programs provided by KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin as Utah State is 31st in the nation with a +16.40 rating while Boise State is 65th in college basketball with a +12.12 rating so far.

The ability to get steals is critical on both sides of the court and can really give either team some momentum, as the Aggies are 135th in the sport with a 6.1 steal percentage thus far, while the Broncos are 173rd in the nation with a 5.5 steal percentage.

The road team has covered in 11 of the previous 16 games against one another so go with the Utah State Aggies to cover the spread here.

Pick: Utah State Aggies +1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes