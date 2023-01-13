Utah State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Nevada Wolf Pack will take on the Utah State Aggies on Friday in a Mountain West showdown. Nevada is 14-4, but they fell to a tough San Diego State team last time out, snapping a six-game winning streak. Utah State is 14-3, recently defeating Wyoming by 20 on Tuesday. Nevada won the last matchup back in February, but the Aggies have dominated the Wolf Pack over the last few years.

Utah State Aggies vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Utah State Aggies +2 (-110) Over 143.5 (-110) +115 Nevada Wolf Pack -2 (-110) Under 143.5 (-110) -135

Utah State Aggies vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Match Details

Fixture: Utah State Aggies @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Utah State Aggies vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Key Stats

Utah State have excelled on offense, scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions. They also lead the nation in three-point percentage with a 42.9% clip while shooting 49.1% from the field overall. Steven Ashworth leads the way with 15.6 points per game, and his 4.2 assists are second to teammate Max Shulga (4.4 APG). Taylor Funk has also been big (14.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG), as well as Daniel Akin (12.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG). This is one of the better offenses in the country statistically, and this year they've had just a few letdown performances.

Nevada averages 107.7 points per 100 possessions, and senior guards Jarod Lucas (16.7 PPG) and Kenan Blackshear (14.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.8 APG) have been their best players. Lucas was the leading scorer for Oregon State last year, and he's come over to Nevada and helped propel them to a great start. As a team, the Wolf Pack commit just 10.6 turnovers on average, so look for them to take care of the ball again tonight when they take on their conference rivals.

Utah State Aggies vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Betting Prediction

Both teams have been great against the spread this year, and for Nevada, they're 5-0-1 ATS in their past seven. At home, the Wolf Pack are 8-0 (6-0 vs. D1 schools), and they've covered five of six on their home floor. As good as Utah State have been playing, Nevada has excelled when favored, so expect the hosts to win and cover after a tough road loss to San Diego State.

Prediction: Nevada -2 (-110)

