Utah Tech vs Grand Canyon Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will play host to the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Wednesday night in a battle of Western Athletic Conference schools. Grand Canyon is 12-6, although they did just lose to Cal Baptist 79-74. Utah Tech is down to 9-9, losing their fourth straight game on Saturday to Sam Houston State. Last year these schools split the season series, and neither team has changed that much from last season talent-wise.

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Utah Tech Trailblazers +13 (-110) Over 134.5 (-110) +600 Grand Canyon Antelopes -13 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110) -950

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Match Details

Fixture: Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: GCU Arena

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Key Stats

Utah Tech have hit a rough patch, and their defense has been awful, especially against conference opponents. On the year, the Trailblazers have let opponents shoot 46.2% from the field, and they'll need to buckle down on that end tonight.

Offensively, Utah Tech is led by senior Cameron Gooden, who averages 15.6 points and 3.9 assists. Gooden has had a solid career with the Trailblazers, but he's missed the last four games and could miss tonight's contest as well. If he can't play, the visitors will be at a pretty big disadvantage.

Grand Canyon are averaging 107.8 points per 100 possessions, and overall they've fared a lot better at home. Defensively, they've been great, holding opponents to just 92.4 points per 100 possessions and 38.5% shooting. Their best players this year have been Rayshon Harris (15.3 PPG, 2.9 APG) and Gabe McGlothan (11.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG), but unfortunately, third-leading scorer Jovan Blacksher Jr. suffered a torn ACL recently. Still, the Antelopes have the upper hand tonight against an ice-cold Utah Tech squad.

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Betting Prediction

Utah Tech have gone just 1-4 against WAC schools, and since Gooden has been sidelined, they've gone 0-4 SU and 0-4 ATS. Grand Canyon have had some mixed results lately, but they should bounce back tonight after a tough loss. Expect the Antelopes to win and cover versus a team missing their best player and look for the over to hit, as it's hit in eight straight home games for GCU.

Prediction: Grand Canyon -13 (-110) & Over 134.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 51-40-3 (+69.3 units)

