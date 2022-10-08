Utah Utes (11) vs UCLA Bruins (18) NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 8 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Utah Utes will look to give the UCLA Bruins their first defeat of the season on Saturday (October 8) when the two teams meet at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in NCAA action.

Both teams are part of the Pac-12 Conference (South).

With only a loss in their opening game against Florida (29-26), Utah has been sensational in the four games they have played since then. They are in red-form and on a dominant winning streak.

The offense has been tremendous, averaging more than 30 in every game. Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas have been in the thick of things, performing in every game. They have a 1-1 away record, which they would like to improve at UCLA.

The Bruins, meanwhile, are off to a perfect start, winning all five games. Most of their wins have been comfortable except for one, against the South Alabama Jaguars. In that game, they had to win the last quarter 9-0 to close out victory. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has undoubtedly been their star performer. The leader of the pack has not had a single poor day on the field.

UCLA will now face a better-ranked team from the same conference, and it won't be easy to pull off their sixth consecutive win. Utah is confident, though, after a brilliant winning run, making for a highly anticipated contest.

Utah Utes vs UCLA Bruins: Match Details

Fixture: Utah Utes @ UCLA Bruins

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 03:30 pm EDT

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Utah Utes vs UCLA Bruins: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Utah Utes -170 -3.5 (-105) O 64 (-110) UCLA +145 +3.5 (-115) U 64 (-110)

Utah Utes vs UCLA Bruins: Pick

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the man to watch out for against the Utes. He has simply been outstanding for UCLA in all games this season.

The away team could find it extremely tough to stop Robinson from making passes. He will look to set the tone for his team's offense and is a player to watch out for.

Pick: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Total Passing Yards Over 253.5 (-115)

Utah Utes vs UCLA Bruins: Prediction

Even though the Bruins are unbeaten this season, this game will test them. The Utes are in great form, and the odds favor them too. They've won the last five games against the Utes.

Prediction: Utes Team Total Over 33.5 (-120)

