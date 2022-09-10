Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds NCAA Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: September 10| 2022 NCAA Season

The Utah Utes host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Friday at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The home team came off with a loss in the first game against the Florida Gators. Southern Utah registered a win in their first game against the ST Thomas MN.

Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network



Get ready for kick off with us and Utes fans live from the Rice-Eccles Stadium.



: Saturday, 9:30a PT / 10:30a MT

: Pac-12 Network

: Pac-12.me/app



@Utah_Football | @BWWings Pac-12 Tailgate is 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!Get ready for kick off with us and Utes fans live from the Rice-Eccles Stadium.: Saturday, 9:30a PT / 10:30a MT: Pac-12 Network Pac-12 Tailgate is 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!Get ready for kick off with us and Utes fans live from the Rice-Eccles Stadium. 🏈⏰: Saturday, 9:30a PT / 10:30a MT📺: Pac-12 Network📱: Pac-12.me/app@Utah_Football | @BWWings https://t.co/mrtouMpyxs

"Pac-12 Taligate is BACK!" - Pac-12 Netwrok

The Utes fought a very tough game against the Florida Gators, on September 4. It was a close 29-26 loss against the #12 Gators. Cameron Rising picked up a massive 216 yards in the game and earned a TD. On the defensive end, Cole Bishop had a great game. He managed seven tackles and five assists and has performed the best in the team. A better teamwork in the defense could have prevented a defeat for Utah.

"@thiagoothomas9 coming through!" - Utes

Big congratulations to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds for a big W in the first game. It was an easy win as they managed to crush ST Thomas MN 44-13. Their star performer, Justin Miller, covered 364 yards, earning him 3 TDs. Isaiah Wooden, the wide receiver on the team, had a great game as well, picking up 142 yards and getting 2 TDs. It will be interesting to see how they perform against a ranked team like the Utah Utes.

Both teams played each other only once, back in 2016. Utah was the clear winner of the game, winning it 24-0. Whether the situation has changed or not will be quite interesting to witness. Utah is part of the Pac-12 division, whereas the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are a non-FBS team.

Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Match Details

Match: Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Utes

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 01:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium , Salt Lake City, Utah

Odds: Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Odds: Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Teams Spread Over/Under Utah Utes -44.5 (-110) U 58.5 (-110) Southern Utah Thunderbirds +44.5 (-110) O 58.5 (-110)

Utes has been unable to cover the spread in the last 11 of 12 games.

Utah's total has gone over the total points mark of 58.5 in the last six of the seven games played against non-FBS teams.

Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Pick

Tavion Thomas has to be the go-to man for the Utes against the Thunderbirds. He wasn't as good as he would have liked against Florida, but expect him to come back strong this time around. He is likely to lead the team against a weaker opponent like Southern Utah. A definite pick for the game.

Prediction

Expect a straight and easy win for the home team. It shouldn't be a major problem for a big team like the Utes to tackle a weaker side like the Thunderbirds.

Pick/Prediction: Utah to win

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy