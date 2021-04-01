Kyle Pitts Pro Day: Young TE's athleticism stands out at Florida Gators Pro Day

Kyle Pitts highlights have flooded social media with his impressive athleticism at Florida Gators Pro Day on Wednesday.

According to AP, he has a wingspan of almost 84 inches, which is impressive by NFL standards. The PFF reported that the size is longer than any tight end or wide receiver in the past 20 years.

He also had a 33 and a half-inches vertical, recorded 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump, and achieved 22 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Kyle Pitts highlights:

Kyle Pitts was a star even before he stepped onto the field to catch passes from quarterback Kyle Trask.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder covered the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, not far off from former tight end Vernon Davis (4.38) set in 2006.

Kyle Pitts 40: Highlights

Advertisement

He finished the day running routes for Trask and then revealed his No. 1 goal.

"Start at a high level and keep increasing every year and being able to do other things that other tight ends aren't doing, which would make me special," he said. "At the end of the day, with all the preparation and through the years, I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it."

Kyle Pitts Trask, and several teammates worked out for talent evaluators from 31 of 32 NFL teams. They had the attendance of four head coaches: Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyers, Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores, Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule, and Cincinnati Bengals' Zac Taylor.

The impressive numbers Pitts recorded is something that attracted the attention of coach Flores, and they certainly talked.

"He said we'll get back on the phone this week," Kyle Pitts said after his pro day workout had wrapped up and draft boards were getting shredded up.

Advertisement

Brian Flores spoke with Kyle Pitts today -- with positive feedback -- and plans to call him again this week, Pitts said. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 31, 2021

The Philadelphia native tight end is popularly considered a shoo-in to be a top-10 pick in the draft that will begin April 29. Pitts might even become the highest-drafted tight end since 1970s. Denver drafted Riley Odoms as the fifth overall pick in 1972.

Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7 and a half games in the 2020 season. After an unruly hit against Georgia that thumped his helmet sideways so aggressively that his face mask fractured his septum. The tight end had surgery and sat out two complete games.

When he returned, he scored three times against Kentucky and then opted out of the Cotton Bowl after another fantastic performance against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game.