UTEP vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UTEP Miners are off to a mixed 9-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Conference USA, and are coming off a loss against the Rice Owls (83-82) in a tight contest. Tae Hardy led the scoring charts with a 20-point performance along with Shamar Givance, who contributed 16 points. But they fell short by just a point to lose the game.

They will now take on the Charlotte 49ers, who are on a 12-5 start to the season, fifth in the same conference, and managed a win against the UTSA Roadrunners (72-54) in their previous outing. Igor Milicic Jr. scored 16 points followed by Aly Khalifa and Jackson Threadgill scoring 12 and 14 points respectively.

The 49ers will now host this game at the Dale F. Halton Arena on Monday (January 16) where they will look to continue their winning start.

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under UTEP Miners +7 (-110) O 122 (-110) Charlotte 49ers -7 (-110) U 122 (-110)

The Miners have had a mixed start to the season as their conference record is a poor 2-4 at the moment. They need to be very careful as their away record is a poor 0-6. The team are just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.2 points per game, which ranks 218th in the nation, along with 33.6 offensive rebounds while conceding 67.1 points per game, which ranks 120th in the nation.

The Charlotte 49ers are in a better position compared to the Miners. They are 3-3 in the conference but their biggest advantage is their home record, which is a solid 8-0. The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.1 points per game, which ranks 251st in the country while conceding 60.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd.

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers: Match Details

Fixture: UTEP Miners @ Charlotte 49ers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 04:00 pm ET

Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers: Prediction

The 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning record and 9-2 against the spread in their last eleven games played on a Monday. The Miners have a slight 6-4 advantage over the 49ers in their last ten meetings.

But based on current statistics and form, Charlotte have the upper hand against UTEP. Expect an entertaining contest between the two low-scoring teams.

Final Prediction: Charlotte -7 (-110)

