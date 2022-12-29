UTSA vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Thomas Assembly Center will continue the Conference USA NCAAB season with a matchup between the UTSA Roadrunners and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday (December 29) evening.

The Roadrunners are 6-6, 0-1 this season and are coming off a 78-54 home loss last Thursday against the North Texas Mean Green. The Bulldogs are 7-5, 0-1 and are coming off a 108-52 home win last Wednesday against the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UTSA Roadrunners +650 +13 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -950 -13 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110)

UTSA Roadrunners vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: UTSA Roadrunners vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Time and date: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, LA

UTSA Roadrunners vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Key Stats

The Roadrunners are a decent offensive team, averaging 69 points per game. They distributed the basketball not too well, averaging 11.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Japhet Medor has led the team, averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 27.7 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as he is doing a bit of everything.

Their defense has been doing an okay job as they're allowing 71.6 points per game. The Roadrunners are doing decently, forcing 3.1 blocks and 4.1 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and get over the .500 hump.

The Bulldogs are an absolutely strong offensive team, as they are scoring 77.6 points per outing and shooting 45.7% from the field. Junior guard Cobe Williams has been doing well, averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game in 30.4 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing decently well throughout the year, as they have given up 68.2 points per game. They need to continue playing better as they're forcing 4.7 blocks and 8.5 steals per game up to this point.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Best Picks and Prediction

The ability to pass the ball is critical and we have already discussed the difference between them in that aspect, but Louisiana Tech is dominant in every aspect on the floor thus far. Looking at the last three games heading into this matchup, the ability to grab offensive rebounds is critical as UTSA is grabbing seven offensive rebounds in that stretch while Louisiana Tech is averaging 9.3 offensive rebounds per game in that span.

The home team is 4-0 ATS in their last four games, so go with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -13 (-110)

