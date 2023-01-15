Van de Zandschulp vs Ivashka Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

On January 15, the 32nd seed Botic van de Zandschulp will take on the powerfully serving Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the opening round of the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will be competing against one another for the first time in this encounter.

Van de Zandschulp vs Ivashka Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Ilya Ivashka +185 +4.5 (-105) Over 38.5 (-105) Botic van de Zandschulp -225 -4.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-115)

Van de Zandschulp vs Ivashka Match Details

Fixture: Ilya Ivashka vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Court 17, Melbourne Park, Australia

Van de Zandschulp vs Ivashka Key Stats

Botic will undoubtedly have to run the gauntlet over the next fortnight if he wants to repeat his quarterfinal run at the US Open a few seasons ago. Heavy hitters and players who excel in big games are abundant in the Dutchman's draw. He will first take on Ilya, with a possible second-round opponent being his fellow countryman Tallon Griekspoor.

Botic's opponent in the third round will probably be Stefanos Tsitsipas, but before he can look ahead, he needs to focus on starting off on the right foot. The 27-year-old has had a respectable start to the year, making it all the way to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Pune, but despite being the second seed, Benjamin Bonzi beat him out.

In 2023, Ilya will make his professional debut. The Belarusians' lack of participation in the warm-up competitions leading up to the Australian Open seems somewhat odd. Although the Belarusian's condition has not been made public, given his track record over the last 12 months, it wouldn't come as a surprise.

Due to an injury, Ilya missed the Australian Open in 2017 and didn't make his return until February. The Belarusian's year was turbulent, and over the previous six months, his rank has drastically fallen.

He is currently ranked 70th in the world, which is far behind his career-best position of No. 40. This is partly because he was unable to successfully defend his Winston-Salem championship in August.

Van de Zandschulp vs Ivashka Betting Prediction

Over the past several years, Botic has been one of the most reliable players at Grand Slam events; during his career-best run to the US Open quarterfinals in 2021, he was the only player to defeat eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in a set.

Ilya has the abilities and weapons necessary to succeed on hard courts, but he hasn't participated in any warm-up matches since the beginning of the year. The Dutchman is predicted to proceed unharmed to the next round.

Pick: Botic Van de Zandschulp -4.5 (-115)

