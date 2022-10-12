Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 12 | 2022 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Wednesday (October 12).

The Oilers are coming off a good preseason. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CANUCKS +165 +1.5(-155) o6.5(-105) OILERS -190 -1.5(+138) u6.5(-115)

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 12; 10 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Key Stats

The Canucks have not played well this pre-season but will look to start afresh and win this game. They missed the playoffs last season and will look to fare better this time.

J.T. Miller, who plays center, had a great season for the Canucks. He had 99 points and was the top scorer for the team. He also assisted 67 times and had a key role to play for the Canucks.

Quinn Hughes, who played in defense, had a great last season with 60 assists. He gelled well with others and helped the team move forward and score smoothly. He will look a key role in this game.

The Oilers have played well in pre-season and look in good shape for the season. They played well last time, winning 49 of their 82 games. They qualified for the playoffs but lost in the first round.

Connor McDavid played brilliantly for them last season. He had 123 points and 79 assists and was one of the top scorers for the team. McDavid was well supported by Leon Draisaitl, who scored 55 goals and had as many assists.

The defense did well and played its part, especially Tyson Barrie, who will hope for the same this season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

Both teams come in contrasting form. The Oilers are expected to win this game because of their better team composition and offensive strength.

The Canucks are dependent on Miller, and when he's isolated, they do not have enough strength to compensate. The Oilers are the favorites to win this one.

Prediction: Take the Oilers at spread, -1.5

