Vanderbilt vs Georgia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in an all-SEC affair. Georgia are a solid 13-5 (3-2 in conference games), but they did lose to a tough Kentucky team this week. Vanderbilt are an even 9-9 and 2-3 against SEC schools after losing to Alabama on Tuesday. Today, the Bulldogs will try to keep their perfect home record intact, as they're 10-0 on their home floor.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Vanderbilt Commodores +3 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) +140 Georgia Bulldogs -3 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) -164

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Georgia Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores @ Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Georgia Bulldogs Key Stats

Vanderbilt are a good rebounding team, especially in conference games, but on defense, they don't force enough turnovers. They force 10.9 turnovers, and this helps their opponents get more possessions on average. On offense, the Commodores are led by Liam Robbins, who leads the team in scoring (13.2 PPG) and rebounding (5.9 RPG). He also swats a team-high 2.9 blocks per game, while the team as a whole does well to block 5.1 shots on average. Today, the Commodores will need to play to their strengths to have a chance at handing the Bulldogs their first home loss.

Georgia are a solid rebounding team too, but they couldn't keep Kentucky off the glass last game. This year, the Bulldogs have leaned on their excellent defense, which has held opponents to 27.7% from behind the arc and 41.1% shooting overall.

On offense, guars Terry Roberts (15.9 PPG, 4.1 APG) and Kario Oquendo (13.5 PPG) have carried the scoring load, and they should be featured heavily today. The Bulldogs haven't been weak in many areas, but when they do struggle, it's due to their defensive lapses. Today, they'll need to stay focused on defense to notch their 11th home victory.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Prediction

Vanderbilt are a solid 5-2 ATS in games away from home, but their defense has been inconsistent lately. Georgia are an excellent 5-1 ATS in day games, and with today's early start, this could give them the edge. The Bulldogs are 7-2 ATS in their past nine, and they should be able to squeeze out a win and cover today to remain undefeated at home.

Prediction: Georgia -3 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 59-43-3 (+111.0 units)

