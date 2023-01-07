Vanderbilt vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | SEC | College Basketball

At Mizzou Arena on Saturday, the Missouri Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will play a basketball game. In their most recent game, the Commodores, who are unbeaten in SEC play, defeated South Carolina 84-79.

On Wednesday, the Tigers, who are 0-2 in conference play, were defeated by Arkansas. In their only match the previous year, the Commodores defeated the Tigers 70-62. In the entire history of the series, the Tigers are ahead 7-5.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt Commodores +340 +9 (-110) Over 150 (-110) Missouri Tigers -425 -9 (-110) Under 150 (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Match Details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Key Stats

Three straight victories for the Commodores, including their first-ever SEC victory, have been made. Wins over Pitt and Temple helped the Commodores to a 7-5 record outside of the conference. The SEC preseason media poll predicted Vanderbilt to place 12th.

The Commodores are averaging 70.9 points per game and shooting 43.3% from the field, including 33.5 percent from three-point range. Their assist-to-turnover ratio ranks them 149th in the nation, while their schedule-adjusted offensive effectiveness rating places them 98th in Division 1.

The Commodores' opponents are scoring 66.9 points per contest and shooting 41.4 percent from the field, including 29.9 percent from long range. Its defensive efficiency rating after scheduling adjustments is 125th in the country.

The Tigers, who are 12-2 overall, have recently completed one of the toughest stretches in NCAA basketball, which includes games against Kansas, UCF, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas. In those contests, the Tigers went 3-2 while losing to the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks.

The Tigers average 50.7 percent from the field, which is the fifth-highest shooting percentage in the nation, and score 87.3 points a game, the fourth-most in the nation. Their free-throw percentage (74.4%) and three-point percentage (36.4%) both place them in the top 70. The Tigers' opponents average 32.4 boards per game, while the Tigers only grab 29.5 on average.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Betting Prediction

I don't think the Commodores will succeed as well against the Tigers' top scorers, Brown and Hodge, in particular. At home, the pair will recover and contribute to the Tigers' top-five scoring offense.

The Commodores are a good team when they play their brand of basketball, but we can't expect their bench to score as many points as it did against South Carolina last time out (64 points). With the high-scoring Tigers, the Commodores (ranked 98th in offensive efficiency rating) will have a difficult time keeping up. Take the Tigers to win this one and cover the spread.

Pick: Missouri Tigers -9 (-110)

