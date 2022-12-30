Vanderbilt vs Southeastern Lousiana Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Vanderbilt Commodores are off to a 6-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, are eighth in the Southeastern Conference, and coming off a win against Alabama A&M Bulldogs (70-62) in their last outing. They will now take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, who are on a 6-7 start to the season and are last in the Southland Conference.

The Lions managed a win against the Southern Jaguars (80-62) in their previous outing and will host this game at the Memorial Gymnasium on Friday (December 30) where they will try to continue their winning run. The Commodores, on the other hand, will also try to continue their winning start.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Southeastern Louisiana Lions: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt Commodores -1500 -15.5 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) Southern Louisiana Lions +900 +15.5 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Commodores are off to a mixed start with six wins and six losses. Their wins have come against teams like the Temple Owls (89-87), the Morehead State Eagles (76-43), the Fresno State Bulldogs (67-59), the Wofford Terriers (65-62), the Pittsburgh Panthers (75-74), and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (70-62). Their home record is 4-3 so far, which they would like to improve on tonight.

The team has been poor so far in offense, averaging only 67.9 points per game, which ranks 288th in the nation while conceding 66.8 points per game, which ranks 130th in the country.

The Southeastern Southern Lions have started the season with six wins and seven losses. Their most impressive wins have come against the Wyoming Cowboys (76-72), the Campbell Fighting Camels (70-69), and the Southern Jaguars (80-62). Their away record is a poor 1-5 for now and they have a chance to make it their second away win. The team is averaging a solid 77.8 points per game while conceding 75.6 points.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Southeastern Louisiana Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Southeastern Louisiana Lions @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Southeastern Louisiana Lions: Prediction

The Commodores' five of their last six games have been below the total line against a team that has a losing record. Five of their last six games have been below the total line against a team with an away winning percentage of less than .400.

They played against each other three years ago when Vanderbilt defeated Southeastern 78-70. The current situation favors the Commodores over the Lions as they are the favorites tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 145.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes