VCU vs Dayton Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Dayton Flyers will be hosting the VCU Rams on Friday in a battle between two hot Atlantic 10 Conference schools. Dayton is up to 12-5, recently blowing out Fordham 82-58. The Flyers have now won seven straight, and they're a perfect 4-0 in conference play. VCU is also 12-5, previously topping Loyola Chicago 78-64. These conference rivals split the season series last year, and tonight they'll meet for the first time in Dayton.

VCU Rams vs. Dayton Flyers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line VCU Rams +7.5 (-110) Over 129.5 (-110) +250 Dayton Flyers -7.5 (-110) Under 129.5 (-110) -325

VCU Rams vs. Dayton Flyers Match Details

Fixture: VCU Rams @ Dayton Flyers

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: University of Dayton Arena

VCU Rams vs. Dayton Flyers Key Stats

VCU is averaging 101.3 points per 100 possessions, which puts them in the middle of the pack offensively. Adrian Baldwin Jr. has missed some games this year, but in the 12 he's played, he's averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 assists. He's one of the better playmakers not only in the Atlantic 10 but in the entire country. Teammates Brandon Johns Jr. (12.4 PPG) and Jamir Watkins (10.9 PPG) have been key for the Rams too, and recently VCU has been scoring with ease. They get to the line a whopping 25.3 times per game, and they've shot over 57% in each of their last two games.

On defense, the Rams force 17.9 turnovers and hold opponents to just 92.5 points per 100 possessions. If they're going to stop Dayton in hostile territory, their defensive intensity will likely be the deciding factor.

Dayton is firing on all cylinders at the moment, and their excellent defense has to take a lot of credit. The Flyers hold teams to just 89.4 points per 100 possessions on 37% from the field. Dayton is also allowing their opponents to shoot 26.8% from behind the arc, the third-best mark in the country.

On offense, Dayton is led by Daron Holmes II, who averages an impressive 19.8 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds. The big man has built upon a solid freshman season, and along with fellow big Toumani Camara (11.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG), Dayton has the best frontcourt in the Atlantic 10. Tonight, look for these two to contribute across several categories as the Flyers go for their eighth consecutive victory.

VCU Rams vs. Dayton Flyers Betting Prediction

VCU have been hot, but a lot of their wins have come on their home court. In five games away from home, they've covered just once this year, and they're running into a Dayton team that has very few weaknesses. Not only have the Flyers won seven straight, but they've also covered all seven. Even though VCU is playing well at the moment, back Dayton here to keep rolling at home.

Prediction: Dayton -7.5 (-110)

